Another Kamara? Texans At 67: What NFL Draft History Says They'll Get

The Houston Texans will have the first opportunity to select a player in the 2021 NFL Draft with the 67th pick. What type of player could await them?

The Houston Texans are in an undesirable position as they are in the midst of a potential rebuild, their franchise quarterback is embroiled in lawsuits, and their first selection of the 2021 NFL Draft is the 67th pick.

Not great, but there is experience from Texans GM Nick Caserio in this type of draft position from his time with the New England Patriots.

But, what does the history of the 67th overall pick look like? Let's take a glimpse at the last 10 years and what caliber of player Houston is likely eyeing with the pick, and how those players have impacted their drafting team:

2020: Julian Okwara, Defensive End, Detroit Lions

Okwara was drafted to help reinforce a struggling Lions defensive line, but his rookie season was largely forgettable. The defensive end suffered a leg injury in Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season and was subsequently placed on the injured reserve.

Unfortunately, there just isn't enough to go off of to determine what type of player Okwara will be in the NFL of the impact he will have on the Lions.

2019: Jalen Hurd, Wide Receiver, San Francisco 49ers

There is not much to say about Hurd, who was taken in the 2019 NFL Draft with the 67th pick. He has been injured for the entirety of his NFL career and has never taken the field as a pro. He could have his first snap in 2021, but this is not the type of scenario a franchise is looking for with an upper end pick in the third-round of a draft.

2018: Chad Thomas, Defensive End, Cleveland Browns

Thomas can definitely go down as a draft "bust" as he only played in a total 20 games in two seasons and started just eight of them. Thomas is now a free agent.

2017: Alvin Kamara, Running Back, New Orleans Saints

Kamara quickly became a superstar for the Saints when in his rookie year he exploded onto the scene with 728 rushing yards, 826 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns while winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. The Tennessee product has gone on to four Pro Bowls, one for each season in the league and has made the Second All-Pro team twice.

It goes without saying that if the Texans can hit the jackpot like New Orleans did with Kamara then they can call it a successful draft.

2016: Maliek Collins, Defensive Tackle, Dallas Cowboys

Collins may sound familiar because he just signed a one-year deal worth $5 million with the Texans. However, prior to this upcoming season, he has spent four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, and if not for a series of foot injuries, might still be there. He then played with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, and he started in 11 games.

Collins is a player who has shown he can remain a consistent producer ... when he can remain healthy. Houston will be hoping to select someone of his caliber in this year's draft.

2015: A.J. Cann, Guard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cann has been a mainstay on the Jaguars offensive line since he was selected in 2015. The Jaguars liked what they saw and signed Cann to a three-year extension in 2019.

The offensive lineman has played to a level that should be considered just above average for his position within the league. However, he has become a reliable anchor on the Jaguars line and has allowed the team to address needs elsewhere. Cann is a typical type of talent that can still be found in the early part of the third-round of the draft.

2014: Billy Turner, Tackle, Miami Dolphins

Turner had a slow start to his NFL career after he was drafted by the Dolphins. He was then waived by Miami in 2016 and the subsequently acquired by the Denver Broncos. However, it wasn't until he joined the Green Bay Packers in 2019 in which he found his stride.

Turner has been an every-day starter for the Packers and has been more than capable at the position. Of course, the Dolphins would have preferred to see this version of Turner rather than the one they got immediately after the draft.

2013: Bennie Logan, Defensive Tackle, Philadelphia Eagles

Logan maintained a solid presence on the Eagles' defensive line for four years. He started in 51 games during that span, more than one could ask from many third-round picks. He was not the impact type of player that the Texans will be hoping to hit on this year, but for the Eagles he was a solid contributor with their third pick of the 2013 NFL Draft.

2012: Ronnie Hillman, Running Back, Denver Broncos

Hillman was not the feature back for the Broncos until 2015. In fact, he had never started a game at the running back position until 2015. However, when he got his chance, Hillman was able to rack up 863 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. Not bad production from a third-round pick.

2011: Nate Irving, Linebacker, Denver Broncos

Irving spent five seasons in the league, four with the Broncos and one with the Indianapolis Colts. However, he only ever started in just 14 games over that span. Irving was relegated to a rotational role in which the largest percentage of defensive snaps he saw was 32% in the 2014 season.

Irving is another "bust" who was unable to solidify himself as an impact player for his team.

