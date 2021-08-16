Not 'Miller Time': What Do Texans Do In The Slot?

HOUSTON -- For those thinking new Houston Texans wide receiver Anthony Miller will be suiting up soon, think again.

Acquired by Houston from the Chicago Bears days before the start of training camp, Miller left Saturday's game against the Green Bay Packers with a dislocated shoulder. He was carted off and taken to the locker room.

Texans coach David Culley said Monday before the start of practice that Miller does not have a set return date, meaning the newest wideout could be in jeopardy of missing more than just the remainder of the preseason.

"Not really sure right now," Culley said. "You know, he did have a little slight dislocation in his shoulder. He's had this previous injury with that before."

During his three seasons with the Bears, Miller suffered two shoulder injuries that sidelined him for multiple weeks. The 26-year-old was expected to receive an MRI for further evaluation in Houston.

Culley said that at the moment he will not suit up, but ruling him out for the remainder of the season is off the table for the time being.

"We anticipate him being back," Culley said. "It's something he's dealt with in the past before. So, we'll just see."

Entering the final year of his four-year, $5.353 million rookie contract, Miller's current deal in Houston includes a $1.21 million base salary this season. Prior to the injury, he was competing with fourth-year veteran Keke Coutee to be the Texans' slot wide receiver for the start of the season.

"It's unfortunate," Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor said the 26-7 victory in Green Bay. "Anytime a guy gets injured, obviously it's the nature of the business that we play. He's a very talented receiver. We're definitely going to miss him on the field.

"It's another opportunity for guys in the wide receiver room to step up and make those plays. I wish him a speedy recovery. I know he's disappointed about the injury. It's more important that he heals and makes a 100-percent recovery."

During his three season with the Bears, Miller recorded 134 career catches for 1,564 yards and 11 total touchdowns. In return for his services, the Texans traded a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard is trending in the right direction after suffering an ankle injury. While he won't be practice Monday, Culley said he should return to the rotation soon.

"He's doing fine right now," Culley said.

The Texans head to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

