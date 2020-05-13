State of The Texans
Anthony Weaver confident in Texans pass rushers heading into the 2020 season

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- With a suspect pass rush in 2019, the Houston Texans are heading to the 2020 season confident in their group they currently have on the roster. The Texans are going over a slight overhaul of their defense that will have changes in terminology and implement more "exotic" looks to improve their looks in crucial downs.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver met with the media via a zoom call to discuss the Texans' pass rush. Weaver remains confident in what is currently on the roster.

"We have a bunch of talented rushers on the roster," Weaver said of the Texans pass rushers. "For me that the beauty, is that I got to find ways to put them in the best place to be successful, but we have guys that can win one on one. Now we've got to put the pieces in the right spots."

With veterans, J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus, the primary edge rushers, the Texans have plenty of youth that could provide much-needed help this coming season. With Jacob Martin, Charles Omenihu, and Duke Ejiofor as viable options to help the pass rush, rookie draft picks Ross Blacklock, and Jonathan Greenard provides potential reinforcements.

"Now we've got to put the pieces in the right spots," Weaver said of the Texans pass rushers. "Guys like Charles Omeninu, guys like Duke Ejiofor, who missed all last year, Jacob Martin, Whitney Mercilus, J.J. Watt."

Last season, the defense tied for 19th in league with 31.0 sacks. 18th in the league in quarterback hits with 42. The Texans pass rush was ranked 31st in the NFL in pressure rate at 18.1%, with only the Miami Dolphins trailing at 16.5%.

Those numbers have to improve this coming season, and the Texans are hedging their bets on returning players to regain their form to improve the pass rush.

"I mean," Weaver finished. "We got guys that can get to the quarterback. It's all about you know what we can do schematically to help present those matchups so they can be successful."

