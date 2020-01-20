Anthony Weaver Promoted to the Texans Defensive Coordinator

The Houston Texans will make the third change at defensive coordinator during the Bill O'Brien era with Anthony Weaver taking control of the defense. Weaver has coached the Texans defensive line since 2016 and held that role since arriving from the Cleveland Browns.

Weaver will be replacing Romeo Crennel, who took back over the defense the past two seasons from Mike Vrabel, who ran the defense for a season in 2017.

Weaver started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Florida and then moved to North Texas to coach linebackers in 2011. Then Weaver made his jump to the NFL in 2012 as the assistant defensive line coach with the New York Jets. Weaver then became the defensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and then for the Browns in 2014.

Instrumental in helping develop D.J. Reader, Brandon Dunn, Angelo Blackson over the past few seasons, Weaver has no experience as a defensive coordinator at the NFL level.

Weaver will join Mike Vrabel and Romeo Crennel as defensive coordinators under O'Brien since taking over as the Texans head coach. Weaver, just like Vrabel, will take over the Texans defense with no previous experience calling a defense.

Also, playing in the NFL, Weaver played for the Baltimore Ravens (2002-2005) and the Texans (2006-2008).

