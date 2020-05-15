Anthony Weaver wants the Texans defense to be built like the city of Houston

Houston, Texas- Anthony Weaver will play a significant role in the defense for the Houston Texans with a new voice and improved vision. Over the last couple of seasons, the Texans have struggled to regain their form of old, reliable, and consistent defense.

Weaver has many monumental tasks in front of him, improving a pass rush that struggled to make a difference for the majority of the 2019 season.

Last season, the defense tied for 19th in league with 31.0 sacks. 18th in the league in quarterback hits with 42. The Texans pass rush was ranked 31st in the NFL in pressure rate at 18.1%, with only the Miami Dolphins trailing at 16.5%.

Weaver will need to be a catalyst in significantly improving the pass rushers for the Texans by utilizing stars J.J. Watt, who has missed 32 games since 2016. Whitney Mercilus had a solid season last season with 37 combined tackles, eight sacks, and four forced fumbles.

Also, Weaver will have two new defenders in defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and Jonathan Greenard to improve the depth on the defense, especially the pass rush.

However, one of Weaver's most important tasks is to train and revamp the Texans' secondary, which has notably struggled. The Texans' secondary last season allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game at 269.2 yards a game.

Despite these challenges amid the COVID-19 outbreak, as teams will be unable to practice together, Weaver still believes that he can get the job done, just like Houston, but this defense is tough and aggressive.

In a recent interview with the media, asked about the lack of aggressiveness of the Texans' defense. Weaver vehemently denied the claim saying, "I don't know if that's necessarily a fair assessment, but I envision our defense being representative of our city."

"We want a defense that plays with passion," Weaver added. "Just like the city of Houston. I've been around this place for a long time now. We're passionate about our sports."

Weaver continued, "You've got to be Texans tough. We know everybody in the city of Houston, they're tough. You can't be from Texas and not be tough."

Weaver also attributes resilience towards this Texans' team.

"And then you've got to be resilient," Weaver explained. "In the time that I've been here, we've been through a lot of things, hurricanes, and now we're dealing with this COVID-19."

Weaver expects the Texans defense to represent their tough character and contribute towards a collective team effort at a high level.

"People always come together in adverse times," Weaver explained. "They stick together, they get through it, and they respond accordingly, and I plan on our defense being the exact same way."

"Whether or not we're going to be aggressive, we're going to do whatever it takes to win, but I'd like our defense to be representative of our city," Weaver finished.

