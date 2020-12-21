Are Texans Ready To Welcome QB Trevor Lawrence To AFC South?

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans could soon have to deal with one of the best quarterback prospects in recent NFL history, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence - twice a year.

Thanks to the New York Jets' upset of the Los Angeles Rams in NFL Week 15, the Jacksonville Jaguars are currently the owners of the top overall selection.

While both teams each have just one win, the Jaguars have had an easier schedule, thus earning them the tiebreaker for the top overall pick.

READ MORE: Colts 27 Texans 20: 11 Takes on Mistakes Derailing Success

READ MORE: Colts 27, Texans 20: Even In A Thriller, 'It's Always Something' - Again

Jacksonville currently has Gardner Minshew, Jake Luton, and Mike Glennon at the position. So yeah, the Jags need a QB.

Unfortunately for the Texans, who boast a national championship-winning Clemson quarterback of their own in Deshaun Watson, they won't have the ability to add any highly-touted defenders to stop Lawrence, as the Dolphins own Houston's first and second-round picks thanks to the Laremy Tunsil trade.

Lawrence is thought to be the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, who came into the NFL from Stanford in the 2012 NFL Draft. He is set to lead the Clemson Tigers in the college football playoff against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Indeed, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney sees parallels here between his two recent stars.

“They’re similar in every regard with the exception of Trevor being 6-foot-6,'' he said. "Deshaun is probably 6-3 ... They can both make every throw. Trevor might have a bigger arm, but you’re splitting hairs. They’re both creative. They’re both great leaders. They carry themselves with a great, humble spirit.''

In his three seasons at Clemson, he has amassed 9,698 yards passing to go along with 88 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions. He also had rushed for 951 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is behind Watson in both career touchdowns and yards for Clemson. He also boasts the best quarterback rating and yards per attempt of any regular starter in the school's history.

He is the former No. 1 overall recruiting prospect according to multiple recruiting sites. Should he No. 1 in next year's draft, he would be the first player since Jadeveon Clowney to be the nation's top recruit and also be the top overall draft pick.

The Jaguars and Jets both have two games left. Jacksonville hosts Chicago, which is fighting for a playoff spot, and the Colts, who are working towards an AFC South championship.

New York hosts Cleveland and finishes the season at New England against the Patriots.

So, if everything goes chalk from here on out, it is possible that the two most talented quarterbacks in Clemson history could soon be regular foes in the AFC South, meeting up twice a year.