Are There Texans Links With Caserio & Bieniemy?

Anthony R Wood

After the departure of head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien, the Houston Texans are left searching for two high profile positions yet again. And according to CBS, Cal McNair's organization already have two names in mind.

On Sunday morning, CBS' Jason La Canfora reported on Nick Caserio being on the short list yet again for the Texans general manager opening.

"Texans owner Cal McNair remains high on Caserio, sources said,'' reported La Canfora.

Prior to the 2019 NFL season, the Texans were hot in the pursuit of New England Patriots director of player personnel Caserio to replace Brian Gaine, who had just been ousted as Houston's general manager. 

Speculation and rumors naturally followed, as did tampering charges against the Texans. Current acting Texans general manager Jack Easterby was involved in the effort to bring Caserio to Houston, with many wondering if he used the Patriots' ring ceremony to gauge Caserio's interest in the position before Gaine had officially been let go.

Another name thrown into the ring on Sunday morning was Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, for the head coaching position. The 51-year old has been instrumental in the success of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as well as their 2019 Super Bowl victory. 

READ MORE: Bieniemy Time? 5 Candidates As Texans Next Head Coach

READ MORE: Deshaun On Texans 1st Win: 'Hell, Yeah Keep Stackin' Em!'

READ MORE: Watt: Texans Rebuild Must Be Deshaun-Friendly

La Canfora stated on Sunday that McNair has asked Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for his input on the direction the team should head in after O'Brien's departure. 

"Watson will not be a formal part of the team that chooses the next coach - and McNair intends to hire the GM first - the owner does value very much the feedback of his highest-paid player," said La Canfora. "Sources said Watson has already advocated for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy."

It was a surprise that Bieniemy wasn't snapped up for a head coaching position after last season, having guided his Chiefs offense to lead the league in scoring and total yardage in 2018, the same year Mahomes became league MVP. Following this up with a Super Bowl victory the following year, Bieniemy remains a hot commodity and the coach most frequently linked with Houston's vacant head coaching position.  

If the Texans did manage to hire both Caserio and Bieniemy, doing so would be considered a big win for the organization. With a franchise quarterback in place and plenty of talent around him, two high-profile additions such as these would surely please fans and players alike down in Houston. At the same time, we'd suggest that those two names likely represent only the beginning of a deep search with a wide net.

