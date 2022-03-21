The Atlanta Falcons have traded quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Houston Texans' QB-related challenges inside their own AFC South division just got tougher.

The Atlanta Falcons have traded quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round pick.

Trade talks for Ryan began last week when Atlanta reached out to the Houston Texans on the status of quarterback Deshaun Watson. A native of Gainesville, Falcons owner Arthur Blank and general manager Terry Fontenot met with the three-time Pro Bowl QB Watson in Atlanta and felt content that a deal would be reached.

All that changed when the Cleveland Browns offered Watson a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed extension. Along the way, Atlanta left Ryan dangling ... part of why Colts GM Chris Ballard called the Falcons about trading for Ryan.

Ryan, who will be 37 this year, is coming off a (relatively) down season in which he threw for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 90.1 passer rating was the lowest of his career since 2015, and Atlanta finished 7-10 on the year.

A source told FalconReport.com that both Indianapolis and the Seattle Seahawks were interested in Ryan's services.

Had Ryan been retained by 4 p.m. Monday, Atlanta would owe him a $7.5 million roster bonus. This move sends Atlanta in a different direction at QB, and sends Ryan to a Colts team that gives him a better chance of making one more Super Bowl before calling it a career.

Atlanta now may make quarterback a priority for the future. Liberty's Malik Willis, a native of Georgia, very well could be in play at the No. 8 pick, as could Pitt's Kenny Pickett.

And in the AFC South? The Texans are clinging to the idea of young Davis Mills as maybe being the guy ... while they prep for two games per year against Ryan Tannehill of the Titans, Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars and now Matt Ryan in Indy.