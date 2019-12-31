Back Injury Lands Texans Tashaun Gipson on The Injured Reserve

The Houston Texans have placed starting safety Tashaun Gipson on the injured reserve ending his season. Gipson roster spot will be used for defensive end J.J. Watt who was activated from the injured reserve.

The veteran safety reaggravated his transverse process fracture in his lower back. It was a situation Gipson had been dealing with since the middle of the season that caused him to miss two games.

Gipson was signed in the off-season as a free agent after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dealing with multiple injuries his season from a hand, back and hamstring, the Texans have opted to end the veteran safety for the year.

Appearing in 14 games this season, Gipson had 51 total tackles, eight pass deflections, three interceptions, which included a touchdown.

