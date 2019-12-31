State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Back Injury Lands Texans Tashaun Gipson on The Injured Reserve

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have placed starting safety Tashaun Gipson on the injured reserve ending his season. Gipson roster spot will be used for defensive end J.J. Watt who was activated from the injured reserve. 

The veteran safety reaggravated his transverse process fracture in his lower back. It was a situation Gipson had been dealing with since the middle of the season that caused him to miss two games. 

Gipson was signed in the off-season as a free agent after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dealing with multiple injuries his season from a hand, back and hamstring, the Texans have opted to end the veteran safety for the year. 

Appearing in 14 games this season, Gipson had 51 total tackles, eight pass deflections, three interceptions, which included a touchdown. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Will Have To Get Creative To Replace Tashaun Gipson For the Wild Card Round

Patrick D. Starr

With the Houston Texans placing safety Tashuan Gipson on the injured reserve, the defense will have to find a way to replace the veteran presence.

J.J. Watt Activated to The Texans 53-Man Roster for The Playoffs

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have activated defensive end J.J. Watt to the active roster in preparation for their Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Texans Duke Johnson's Pass-Catching Presence Needed For The Post Season

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will need Duke Johnson's versatility in their playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Houston Texans 2020 Opponents Determined

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans 2020 opponents have been determined with the 2019 regular season coming to an end.

Texans Bill O'Brien Is Not Interested In the Bills and Oilers Ghosts of The Past

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien is worried about the Houston Texans facing the Buffalo Bills and not the Oilers and their game that occurred in 1993.

A.J. McCarron and the Texans Can't Spoil the Titans Playoff Hopes

Patrick D. Starr

With resting key starters, the Houston Texans dropped the regular season finale 35-14 against the Tennessee Titans.

J.J. Watt is "On The Way" For the Texans With the Playoffs on The Horizon

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien gave and updated on defensive end J.J. Watt and his status after a successful week of practice.

A.J. McCarron Expected to Start In Regular Season Finale for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are expected to sit core players in their final regular-season game against the Tennessee Titans with quarterback A.J. McCarron set to start at quarterback.

Texans Preparing to Defend "Every Blade of Grass" Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are preparing to face off with the Buffalo Bills and head coach Bill O'Brien understands that they are bringing in a complete team to NRG Stadium.

Texans Will Fuller's Health Status Too Early to Gauge For Matchup with the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is recovering from a groin injury and his status for the Wild Card round will be known better as the week goes on.