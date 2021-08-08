'Bad Football': Texans Scrimmage - Meet 'The Other' Coach David Culley

Houston Texans head coach David Culley showed a different side of his personality post-scrimmage on Saturday when discussing mistakes made during their evening game.

So far this training camp, during every interview with Houston Texans head coach David Culley, his positive energy has been on display.

But on Saturday night, after the first scrimmage of camp, a pet peeve was on display - and it brought out "the other'' coach Culley.

"That's bad football and we're not going to play bad football," Culley said, irate specifically at all the pre-snap penalties. "It'd get under anybody's skin when you play football like that, that's not good football and we can't have that as an offense or defense. And it's not just one side, it's both sides."

Okay, so there were mistakes. But surely this didn't stop Culley from getting out of this evening what he wanted? Well ...

"I didn't get out of it what I wanted," Culley said." I wanted us to be mistake-free from the standpoint of pre-snap penalties and that didn't happen tonight. We still had it. We had fewer than we've been having, but one is too many, and our goal is not to be that kind of football team and tonight it killed us three times on three drives and we can't play football that way. We won't play football that way."

On the plus side, Culley described having the officials refereeing as "tremendous" as he felt it validated his recent complaints.

"A lot of the penalties that happened today [have] been happening in practice but there's no official here so they don't believe me," Culley said. "I feel like, me being a referee they're looking at me like I'm crazy. But having those guys out here today, all they did was validate what I've been telling them in practice."

Culley said that these issues are usually a "focus and concentration kinda thing," and are typically a result of tiredness.

And according to one Texan who worked with Culley in Kansas City, this irritation with penalties is nothing new.

"I dropped two balls against Minnesota and he benched me in the middle of the game," Conley said via Aaron Wilson (see our massive Texans Notebook here). "He's going to demand what he needs. Ultimately, he's going to give you the tools you need to help the team succeed."

If getting this team to succeed requires a stern approach from time to time, then clearly Culley - positive as he usually is - isn't afraid to bring down the iron fist when required.

