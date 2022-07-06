Baker Mayfield Trade BREAKING: Texans Bad Rumor, Panthers New QB

"I’ve talked about him and our feeling on who our leader will be." - Lovie on Mills.

They did big business at QB already this offseason - about as big as it gets.

Could the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans be back in business in the near future?

According to one report, and according to one gossip item, it could make sense. … though we never much saw it that way.

And nor - at least compared to the Carolina Panthers, who on Wednesday just traded for him - did Houston.

Baker Mayfield was once the No. 1 player taken in his draft, yet the Texans say they are fully convinced that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is the future of the franchise.

That said, the Browns wanted to move Mayfield because, of course, they acquired Deshaun Watson from the Texans in the blockbuster swap with Houston.

Along with all of this, it should be noted there is a belief in Houston that if Mills, the former Stanford standout, was in this year's draft, he'd be the best quarterback in the class. The Texans have been openly supportive of the idea of sticking with Mills - and why should they say anything different?

Either way, from a logical perspective, it would seem that if the Texans really wanted the Texas native Mayfield, they would have asked for him to be included originally as part of the Watson swap - but we feel quite sure that Houston really just wanted the picks in that deal.

So, logic notwithstanding, what would a potential Mayfield to Houston scenario look like? Most likely, it would be the result of Mayfield, a Texas native, getting cut - which seems like bad business for Cleveland, given that we thought all along that in places like Seattle and Carolina, he might be a viable helper.

And now he’ll try to help Carolina, in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

"I think once you have three quarterbacks on your roster, you should feel pretty good about that — and we do," coach Lovie Smith said this spring. "We will keep all options open. But we feel good about our quarterback room right now, leading off with Davis Mills.

That's the feeling. And rumors aside, it seems like the truth.