Deshaun has something more in common with LeBron than the fact that their first names rhyme.

Houston Texans QB Watson, said Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale: “is like a LeBron James-type player in the NFL instead of the NBA. He’s a general, he’s a point guard out there and we all respect his game.”

Martindale and the Ravens are busy trying to figure out how to control the Texans' two-time Pro Bowl quarterback as the teams face off in Week 2 of the NFK season on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

“Oh, we’re not overconfident, trust me,” Martindale said. "(Watson) gets better every year. He’s a Pro Bowl quarterback for a reason; it was just one of those days last year.”

The "overconfident'' note referred to by Martindale takes Texans fans back to the Week 11 2019 meeting when the two playoff-bound teams met in Baltimore ... and the Ravens recorded a 41-7 victory in part by limiting Watson to 169 passing yards while sacking him six times.

Also in play here is the fact that on offense, the Ravens boast their own LeBron-like QB in Lamar Jackson, the league MVP.

“This guy’s a hell of an athlete,'' said Houston linebacker Zach Cunningham. "He’s able to move around real quick. He’s shifty. Being able to get out of the pocket, being able to be fast, and also the offensive scheme that they have definitely plays a lot into it.”

In short: the Texans might need Deshaun Watson to out-LeBron his Baltimore counterpart in order for Houston to avoid an 0-2 start.