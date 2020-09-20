SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeHouston TexansPlayersNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Ravens Shred Texans, 33-16

Mike Fisher

In the NFL, each individual loss doesn't register as a "disaster,'' or a "season-ender.'' But the collection of early-season losses?

In terms of eventually qualifying for the playoffs, 0-2 is almost disastrous to those hopes. ... because historically, 90 percent of teams that open that way fail to end their seasons with postseason berths.

That is the football mountain the Houston Texans now must climb following a demoralizing 33-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 2 home-opening game Sunday at NRG Stadium.

"We have to figure this out very quickly,'' Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "We have to figure this out very quickly. We're not playing very well. We're not coaching very well."

There is no particular shame in losing to the Ravens; Baltimore has a unique and loaded roster that figures to once again contend for an AFC title. But Houston - two-time defending AFC South champs - entered the 2020 season with the same level of aspirations.

And as occurred in Week 1's loss at Kansas City - the defending Super Bowl champs - the Texans are being slapped in the face with the reality that at this moment they are not at that level.

The Ravens can do it with flash ... but they can also grind you down, as they did so here rushing for 230 of their 407 total yards. Reserve back Gus Edwards rushed for 74 yards, Mark Ingram for 55, QB Lamar Jackson for 54, and rookie J.K. Dobbins adding 48.

Houston countered with the offense generated by QB Deshaun Watson - he was 25 of 36 for 275 yards - but he doesn't at this time appear to have the same level of supporting cast of either of the two contenders who just took him and Houston down.

The Ravens (2-0) used some trickery with Edwards taking a direct snap for a 30-yard touchdown, and they relied on a ball-hawking defense by forcing a couple of Houston turnovers, including a fumble recovery for a score by linebacker L.J. Fort.

The Texans will, going forward, surely find easier patches on the schedule than back-to-back games against Kansas City and Baltimore. But it's not just the teams on the schedule that now present a problem; it's the psychology of the 0-2 mountain that seems most imposing.

'We have to get better quickly, in all areas,'' O'Brien said. "We have to get better very quickly.''

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Lose: Back To The Drawing Board

The Houston Texans Could Not Have Asked For A Tougher Schedule To Start The Season, But They Are Capable Of Much More Than They Have Shown Thus Far

Matt Galatzan

Texans Inactives: Six Listed For Week 2 vs Ravens

The Houston Texans have listed their six inactive for Sunday's game hosting the Baltimore Ravens and there are a couple of surprises.

Anthony R Wood

'Game-Wrecker': Ravens Wary Of Texans Watt

'Game-Wrecker': The Baltimore Ravens Enter Today's NFL Week 2 Matchup Against The Houston Texans Wary Of J.J. Watt

Mike Fisher

5 Texans To Watch For In Week 2 Vs. Ravens

Houston will be looking to bounce back from a Week 1 loss as they host the Baltimore Ravens and here are SI's five Texans to watch.

Anthony R Wood

Roster Move: Texans Activate RB Prosise

Ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the Houston Texans have activated former Seattle Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise.

Anthony R Wood

by

AlTruckee

Texans & AFC South: Who Are The Impact Newcomers?

Houston Texans & AFC South: Who Are Each Teams' Impact Newcomers Going Into NFL Week 2?

Mike Fisher

by

AlTruckee

Best Running Backs in Houston Texans History

Even though the Houston Texans have only been around for about two decades, they've managed to produce several standout running backs. Read on to discover the best running backs in franchise history.

Andrew Harner

by

AlTruckee

How To Watch: Texans vs. Ravens

The Houston Texans Take The Field On Sunday For Their Home Opener Facing Another Tough Test In The Baltimore Ravens

Matt Galatzan

Texans Injury Report: Four Questionable For Week 2

With the Baltimore Ravens heading to NRG Stadium, the Houston Texans may be without four key players.

Anthony R Wood

Ravens Comp For Texans QB Deshaun Watson? LeBron

The Baltimore Ravens Are Preparing For NFL Week 2 at Houston by Comparing Texans QB Deshaun Watson to the (almost) incomparable LeBron James

Mike Fisher