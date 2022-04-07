Skip to main content

Baylor Linebacker Terrel Bernard Takes Texans Visit - NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide.

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, TexansDaily.com will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide. Dig in below...

APR 7 BAYLOR LB TAKING VISIT The Texans are in the hunt for some defensive help in the 2022 NFL Draft, especially at the linebacker spot, where they struggled last season. 

One name they are taking a close look at, is Baylor linebacker prospect Terrel Bernard, who, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, took a visit to the Texans this week. 

A three-time All-Big 12 selection, Bernard is a Texas native and totaled 317 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and three interceptions in his career. 

Bernard had 103 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and four pass breakups for the Bears last season.  

APR 6 BURKS HEADING TO HOUSTON The Houston Texans need to target every position possible in the 2022 NFL Draft. Including at wide receiver, where they have a significant lack of talent.

With that in mind, the Texans are scheduled to meet with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks later this week per NFL Insider Aaron Wilson.

Burks is considered to be a top-five receiver in the class and a fringe first-round prospect.

APR 6 TEXANS LAND THREE IN TWO-ROUND MOCK The Houston Texans have holes to fill across their roster, and their secondary could use the most assistance. The Texans' defensive backfield gave up an average of 242.2 passing yards in 2021. And following the loss of Justin Reid in free agency, Houston's secondary could take another decline.

According to ESPN's Todd McShay, the Texans could address their need for safety by Baylor's Jalen Pitre to serve as Reid's successor at No. 37. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Touched_1_241
Play

Disappointment to Dream: HBCU Draft Prospect Interests Texans

Texas Southern University's DE Michael Badejo used the HBCU Legacy Bowl to improve his draft stock. Now, several NFL teams, including the Houston Texans, are interested in Badejo ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

By Coty M. Davis16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
USATSI_17436219
Play

Alabama Speedster Jameson Williams Visits Texans; Top Target At No. 13?

Alabama's Jameson Williams could on the Texans' radar after his pre-draft visit

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17201103
Play

A.J. Brown 2.0 To Houston?: Texans To Meet With Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

The versitalte Treylon Burks from Arkansas is expected to meet with the Texans before the draft

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Houston is also a heavy favorite to land Oregon's star defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux — who McShay took as the Texans' top overall selection. At No. 13, McShay addressed Houston's offensive line with the selection of Mississippi State's Charles Cross. 

APRIL 5 KAYVON THIBODEAUX SCHEDULES HOUSTON VISIT The Houston Texans are meeting with some of the top college prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. And with two picks within the first round (No. 3 and No. 13), the Texans have the chance to come away with the most promising class of the draft.

Per Pro Football Network, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has a visit scheduled with the Texans. Thibodeaux is entering the draft as arguably the top defensive lineman. In 2021, Thibodeaux spent three seasons at Oregon where he recorded 126 tackles and 19.0 sacks. 

The Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles all have scheduled visits with Thibodeaux. 

APRIL 5 HOUSTON GETS A VISIT FROM SAUCE The Houston Texans are doing their due diligence on all players that could be options at No. 3 and No. 13 in the upcoming draft. One of the potential names that general manager Nick Caserio could target has already made his mark inside the building.

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is scheduled to meet with the Texans on Tuesday for an in-person visit. The Bearcats' star cornerback posted to his Instagram story that he had landed in Houston on Monday evening.

Gardner is projected to be a top-10 selection on April 28 and is highly regarded as the top cornerback in the class.

APRIL 4 KING MOCKS NEAL TO TEXAS AT NO. 3 Evan Neal is considered by many as the best offensive lineman entering the 2022 NFL Draft. Neal averaged an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 80.2 throughout his three seasons at Alabama. In 40 career games, Neal only allowed five sacks and nine quarterback hits.

Neal will be a significant addition to any team's offensive line once selected as a top-10 pick. And Peter King of Pro Football Talk believes Neal's NFL selection will take place at pick No. 3 by the Houston Texans.

Neal said he can play anywhere on the offensive line except for center at Alabama's Pro Day. During his sophomore year in 2020, Neal had similar production to his junior campaign after playing the entire season at right tackle. 

Touched_1_241
News

Disappointment to Dream: HBCU Draft Prospect Interests Texans

By Coty M. Davis16 minutes ago
USATSI_17436219
News

Alabama Speedster Jameson Williams Visits Texans; Top Target At No. 13?

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
USATSI_17201103
News

A.J. Brown 2.0 To Houston?: Texans To Meet With Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
NFL
News

LSU's Derek Stingley Shines At Pro Day; Texans Draft Target At No. 13?

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
Whitney Mercilus
News

Whitney Mercilus Thanks Houston Texans Following Retirement

By Texans Daily Staff19 hours ago
DJ Reader | Whitney Mercilus
News

Chef's Kiss: Texans Standout LB Whitney Mercilus Retires After 10 Seasons

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago
1355925536-1 (1)
News

ESPN Two-Round NFL Mock Draft: Texans Address Three Major Needs

By Coty M. Davis21 hours ago
Cal McNair
News

Texans Cal McNair Win-Now Target: 'Ultimate Goal is a Super Bowl'

By Anthony WoodApr 6, 2022