Baylor's Jamycal Hasty Meets With the Texans at the NFL Combine

According to Mark Lane, the Texans Wire, the Houston Texans met with Baylor running back Jamycal Hasty at the NFL Combine. The Texans and Hasty had an informal meeting on Wednesday.

The Texans have forty-five interviews allowed by the NFL and with less than last season, all meetings with prospects are just as important during the week.

In 2019, Hasty rushed for 627 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 25 passes for 184 yards. He also returned kicks for the Bears.

For his career, Hasty rushed for 1,998 yards with 15 rushing touchdowns averaging 5.2 yards a carry and 44.4 yards a game. His best season came his senior season despite not starting a single game his final season in Waco.

Hasty took part in the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

