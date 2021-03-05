Bears All-In On Texas Trade For Deshaun Watson - Report

According to a report, the Chicago Bears are planning to go all-in to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

As the 2021 NFL Draft draws nearer, the trade rumors surrounding wantaway Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continue to heat up. One of the teams consistently being linked with the Pro Bowler is the Chicago Bears, and according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, they are willing to throw everything but the kitchen sink at the Texans to get him.

"It's going to be tough to find a team that's willing to give up as much as the Bears will right now," said Darlington.

What exactly the contents of this supposed treasure trove are remains to be seen. But given Watson's generational talent, it could be an all-time haul.

Speculatively, we can safely assume the Bears would likely offer their first and second-round picks this and next year, if not another the following year.

This would fall in line with what the Houston Chronicle's John McClain suggested the Texans would need to consider a deal back in January.

"They'll want 2 ones, 2 twos and 2 young defensive starters, at the least," said McClain.

In terms of young defensive starters, the Bears don't have too many options that are both under contract and at a position of need for Houston. Defensive lineman Bilal Nichols would certainly be an option as could cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

That being said, if the Bears were willing to eat a chunk of Khalil Mack's contract, he wouldn't be a terrible replacement for J.J. Watt...

Exactly what a potential trade could involve can be debated at length for days. The fact is that the Bears are in dire need of a quarterback, and it isn't just Darlington who is suggesting they should do all they can to bring Watson in.

Former Texans quarterback Dan Orlovsky said recently on ESPN that Chicago must "go all-in" on either Watson or Seattle's Russell Wilson.

Even Bears running back Tarik Cohen has decided to dip his toes into recruitment...

Realistically, the most likely destinations right now appear to be the Bears, Dolphins, Jets, or Panthers. Yes, you could throw the Raiders into the mix also, but equally, you could throw 90% of the teams in the league into the hat. That is how rare a talent Watson is.

And as such, unless the Bears would be willing to offer something crazy, the Texans likely won't be picking up the phone just yet.

