Beats by Dre Drops Deal With Texans QB Deshaun Watson Amid Allegations

Deshaun Watson's current deal with Nike and Beats by Dre has been put on hold due to the 22 sexual misconduct allegations placed against him.

HOUSTON - A sponsor has ended its relationship and cut ties with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson amid the allegations of sexual assault.

Beats by Dre has terminated its relationship with Watson as first reported by the Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. Watson had a relationship with the headphone since he was drafted out of Clemson in 2017.

On Wednesday, Nike also suspended its business relationship with the 25-year-old QB for the current time.

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation," Nike said in a statement.

Two woman officially stepped forward, revealing their names as alleged victims of sexual assault on Tuesday.

Ashley Solis became the first woman to publicly speak out against Watson since the claims were filed by Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee. As of Monday, 22 total claims have been filed over the past month.

"I got into massage therapy to heal people," Solis said. "To heal their minds and bodies. To bring peace to their souls. Deshaun Watson has robbed me of that. He took that away from me, he tainted a profession in which I take enormous pride. ... I suffer from panic attacks, anxiety and depression.

"People say that I'm doing this just for money. That is false. I come forward now so that Deshaun Watson does not assault another woman."

Watson and his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, deny the allegations.

Last week, Hardin claimed to now have several pieces of evidence defending his client. Hardin released a series of statements from 18 different massage therapists, stating that Watson treated them in a professional manner.

Per Hardin's statement, the women are "deeply troubled" by accusations made against Watson and that the claims are "inconsistent" with their experiences working with him in the past. Hardin also said that these therapists have treated Watson more than 130 times since his arrival with the Texans in 2017.

Last month, one allegation made against Watson stated that the quarterback was deleting Instagram messages and contacting the women who formally provided him massages "in an attempt to settle" before court.

Hardin released a statement stating that the report was false.

"Like a lot of people, Deshaun regularly deletes past Instagram messages," Hardin told the press. "That said, he has not deleted any messages since March 15, the day before the first lawsuit was filed. We categorically deny that he has reached out directly to his accusers in an attempt to settle these cases."

Last Friday, the Houston Police Department stated that it has launched an investigation of Watson after a complainant filed a report.

Hardin said that he and Watson would “fully cooperate” with the police department to clear his name of any wrongdoing.

"We welcome this long overdue development," Hardin said. "Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy stated that the NFL has launched their own investigation against Watson due to its personal conduct policy, stating the allegations against the quarterback are “deeply disturbing.”

“We take these issues very seriously,” McCarthy said in a statement.

