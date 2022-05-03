'Beaver Tranquilizer'? Fake DeAndre Hopkins Tweet Fools Critics of Suspended Ex Texans WR

In the end, the movie is funny, the suspension is not, and Hopkins is beaver-tranquilizer free.

"A low-grade beaver tranquilizer''?

One part of the story is true: Former Houston Texans star receiver and current Arizona Cardinal DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022-2023 NFL season after violating the league’s PED policy.

The three-time Pro-Bowler issued a statement on social media Monday with the caption "See you week 7," which likely means he does not plan on appealing the suspension.

But what about the "Dodgeball'' movie reference?

Kevin Jairaj-USA Today DeAndre Hopkins Tommy Gilligan-USA Today DeAndre Hopkins (left) and Deshaun Watson Christopher Hanewinc-USA Today

First, to Hopkins statement:

In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for using performance enhancing drugs. To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked. I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could’ve happened. But even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn’t careful enough. For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals organization. I never want to let my team down. I fully intend to get to the bottom of this. As soon as I have more information I will share it.

Hopkins spent seven seasons with the Texans before being the biggest name of a blockbuster trade in March 2020 involving Arizona's All-Pro running back David Johnson and draft picks from both sides.

Norm Hall, Getty Images DeAndre Hopkins Kelvin Kuo-USA Today DeAndre Hopkins John Glaser-USA Today DeAndre Hopkins beaver tranquilizer

Last season, Hopkins and the 7-0 Cardinals got off to a strong start heading into an October 28 meeting with the Packers. But on top of losing their first game of the season to Green Bay, 24-21, the Cardinals also lost Hopkins and quarterback Kyler Murray to injury, forcing both players to miss extended time.

The Cardinals will be without arguably their most talented weapon for the first six games, but the team's draft-day trade with the Ravens to acquire rising fourth-year receiver Marquise Brown is now fixing to pay important dividends.

So Arizona's No. 1 receiver as Hopkins serves his six-game suspension. ... but no, not due to anything having to do with a beaver.

The comedy movie "Dodgeball'' has our motley crew winning a match by forfeit when a team comprised of Girl Scouts is ousted after one of the Girl Scouts tests positive for, as an official at the tournament reports, “three separate types of anabolic steroids and a low-grade beaver tranquilizer.”

A Twitter user made a reference to the movie scene by saying that Hopkins had followed the same doping regimen as the Girl Scout ... and a bunch of people (including some journos) fell for it.

In the end, the movie is funny, the suspension is not, and Hopkins is beaver-tranquilizer free.