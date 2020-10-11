Behind Enemy Lines With JaguarReport's John Shipley

Ahead of the big division matchup between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday, SI's John Shipley of JaguarReport got together with Texans Daily for a Q & A.

1) Has Gardner Minshew solidified his claim on the start quarterback job? Or will Jacksonville look to add a high draft pick or a free agent next offseason?

Gardner Minshew has been a fine quarterback this season. He has been productive, efficient in the red zone and hasn't been the primary reason for any of the team's three losses. But currently, the Jaguars are sitting at 1-3 despite this, which means if the losing continues they very well could have a shot at Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields or Trey Lance. While Minshew has been solid, he has been unspectacular and it has become clear that he will simply always have some physical and talent limitations. He will not anchor a team by any means, but the Jaguars will need to see Minshew actually win some games to convince them to not upgrade at QB.

2) What has been the Jaguars' biggest strength on the offensive side of the ball so far this season?

The Jaguars have been fantastic when running the ball, with rookie back James Robinson ranking within the top-10 of most advanced metrics. Frankly, if the Jaguars defense wasn't one of the worst in the entire league, the rushing numbers would look even better. The Jaguars have rarely played with a lead, so they haven't been able to feed Robinson like they typically would want to. If the Jaguars can ever get to a point where they aren't trailing by multiple possessions in the second half, then expect for the running game to look even better. Robinson has already scored as many touchdowns as Leonard Fournette did last year and he is averaging almost two more yards per touch than Fournette did a year ago. Translation: get the ball to James Robinson.

3) Are the Texans, who have struggled to protect this quarterback this year, going to be in trouble when facing the Jaguars pass rush? If so, who is a name to watch on the defensive front for Texans fans to look for?

It depends. The Jaguars are in the top half % of the league in quarterback pressures, but they are in the bottom half in quarterback hits and they have only four sacks. A big reason for this is the fact that the Jaguars' secondary has been maybe the worst in the NFL this season, resulting in quarterbacks getting the ball out of their hands quickly. But Josh Allen hasn't looked like the dominant force anyone expected -- plus, he is questionable for Sunday's game. Meanwhile, rookie first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson has struggled to generate consistent pressure and 2018 first-round pick Taven Bryan has been non-existent.

4) The Jaguars have had a tumultuous couple of seasons as far as personnel goes, has the team developed a concrete direction heading into the future?

If you look at Jacksonville's young core, they have a number of talented players they can build around moving forward. Myles Jack, Josh Allen, CJ Henderson, Laviska Shenault, DJ Chark, James Robinson, Jawaan Taylor ... that is a group worth building around. Add in an abundance of draft picks and cap space, and the Jaguars are set up well post-2020. The biggest issue is that it remains to be seen if Gardner Minshew is the future. Until he proves he is, or until the Jaguars find a passer who is the answer, then the Jaguars' long-term is murky at best.

5) Who is one under the radar offensive player that the Texans should be on the lookout for heading into Sunday, who could have an advantageous matchup?

Keelan Cole is one of the most underrated players on Jacksonville's entire roster. The fourth-year receiver leads the team in targets and has looked like an ascending talent over the last two seasons. He can run good routes, has dependable hands and has enough speed to stretch the field and win after the catch. He doesn't get a ton of attention due to Chark and Shenault, but he is dangerous and should be highlighted.