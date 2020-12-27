Bengals 37, Texans 31: 11 Takes on Another Late Disaster

The Houston Texans again had a chance to drive for a win against the Bengals, but another turnover takes them out.

HOUSTON - For the third time in a month the Houston Texans turned the ball over late to cost themselves a chance to win the game.

Here are our "11 Takes'' as the Texans drop to 4-11 after losing, 34-31 to a poor Cincinnati team Sunday in NFL Week 16.

11. Brandon Allen and the Bengals opened the day with a score. It was the ninth straight game the Texans allowed an opening drive score. A couple of screens ate the Texans up on the drive.

Houston tightened up after early success for a few weeks, the Bears game notwithstanding. The Bengals second drive had some more success but stalled out midfield as the Texans held firm when the Bengals went for it on fourth down.

10. Cornerback Keion Crossen had yet another start and held his own early against A.J. Green. He knocked away a ball that was nearly intercepted by another Texans' defender. Later on a big third down, he forced an incomplete knocking the ball out of Green's hands.

Green would steal a measure of revenge on the next drive stutter-stepping his way open for a big gain. Green would sky on Crossen for a big third-down conversion in the third quarter.

There is a strong argument to make he is the best cornerback available to the Texans.

9. The red-zone approach of this team is baffling. After Brandin Cooks hit a big play to get them deep in the territory, three plays later the Texans kicked.

Steven Mitchell was the first target on a pass play. Deshaun Watson ran the ball and was blown up due to Jordan Akins and Darren Fells failing to block. Third down saw a corner toss to tight end Kahale Warring that came nowhere close to being completed.

A team as poor as the Texans can't afford big plays like that to not turn into a touchdown.

8. The offensive line depth got seriously tested.

Laremy Tunsil left the game with a foot injury, moving Roderick Johnson to the left tackle spot. Johnson was playing right tackle and was replaced by rookie tackle Charlie Heck. Brent Qvale got injured moments after Tunsil's exit and was replaced by Max Scharping at left guard.

This incarnation held up decently. They opened a huge hole for David Johnson to scamper through and knocked the Bengals off the ball to get into the endzone in the second half.

Charlie Heck whiffed late allowing QB Watson to get hit hard. Other than that hit, the line and Watson's mobility kept him clean. (Until the risky final minutes ...)

7. Watson took a big shot trying to deliver a strike downfield. He got up holding his right arm. He would stay in the game though. It looked similar to the "funny bone" hit Watson took against Chicago.

Moments later Watson avoided the rush and fired a bullet to Brandin Cooks for a score.

6. The tackling, or really the lack thereof, of the Texans allowed the Bengals to score out of halftime on the ground.

It was only the second touchdown of the year for Samaje Perine.

5. With nobody anywhere close in experience, it was David Johnson's day running the ball - and have a day he did.

Last week, Johnson showed off his catching prowess while this week he showed off the best rushing performance of his season. It was his first game this season to go over 100 yards.

4. The Texans have some curious personnel usage in the red zone, but Watson is trusted to make the most of the opportunities and he does just that regularly.

This team is always in it with Watson's incredible ability.

3. The tight ends were physical monsters during this game. Jordan Akins, Darren Fells and Pharoh Brown all had plays where they dragged defenders for yards at a time. Fells carried his Bengals into the end zone for a score. The Texans used all their offensive weapons well here.

2. Screen passes are more dangerous to the defense of the Texans than kryptonite is to Superman. Dump down after dump down went for big yards as Bengals QB Brandon Allen manipulated the Texans to get almost whatever he wanted while throwing the ball short.

He had success dialing up strikes, too. The Houston defense is lacking talent and has zero pass rush regardless of the players coordinator Anthony Weaver puts in the game.

1. A serious disaster nearly struck the Texans during what has become a regular disappointment for the Texans. Watson's hand got caught under a Cincy facemask during a hit he took from a Bengals defender. The ball would be grabbed by Cincinnati and Watson would remain down for a long while.

Watson would return to the game, but the Texans couldn't complete the miracle comeback, losing their 11th game. It was the first road win for the Bengals in two years. ... and too much of the same for the Texans.