Bengals D.J. Reader expresses his gratitude towards the Texans and city of Houston

The Houston Texans lost one of their homegrown defenders in nose tackle D.J. Reader to the Cincinnati Bengals when free agency officially opened. Both the Bengals and Denver Broncos were pushing for the services of Reader before signing with the Bengals.

Reader landed a four-year deal worth $53 million, paying him an average of $13.25 million on year, which was out of both the Broncos and Texans budget for the coming seasons.

With the exit of Reader, he took to Instagram to thank the Texans for drafting him and the city of Houston for four great seasons.

"I want to start by saying thank you to the Houston Texans organization and everyone who has supported me in the Houston community," Reader said in his post. "This city has given me so much from opportunities, life lessons, and friends. While being here, I've been able to grow as a player and as a man. I never thought anything close to this was ever possible, and I am forever grateful. I will always have love for you Houston! Now I'm ready to begin the next chapter of my life.. #WhoDey"

Reader has appeared in 61 games (52 starts) and has posted 154 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks.

Reader was selected in the 5th round (166th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

