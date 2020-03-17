Bengals land D.J. Reader with a four-year $53 million contract

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing former Houston Texans defensive lineman D.J. Reader to a four-year deal ending his tenure in the city that drafted him out of Clemson. The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson was first on the details of the contract for Reader.

The Texans attempted to extend Reader at the beginning of the season but those discussions stalled. Both sides were far apart on negotiations leaving the door open for Reader to test the market.

The homegrown defensive lineman has developed into one of the best young trench players in the league, especially against the run. Reader has appeared in 61 games (52 starts) and has posted 154 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and 2,5 sacks.

There have been internal discussions that the Texans have been preparing to move on without Reader heading into the 2020 season and with the recent contract extension to nose tackle to Brandon Dunn, it made it more of a reality.

Reader was selected in the 5th round (166th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here