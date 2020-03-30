Best of the Rest: Damon Harrison could help the Texans defensive interior

The bulk of the NFL free agency rush is complete and now there are plenty of unrestricted free agents looking for potential new teams. The Houston Texans still have work to do on their roster after taking care of a good portion of their own players and signing Eric Murray, Brent Qvale, Jaylen Watkins and Randall Cobb from other teams.

With teams slowing down on signing free agents, the Texans are quietly staying active and just this past weekend missed out on defensive lineman Derek Wolfe who chose the Baltimore Ravens over the Texans on a one-year deal.

The Texans need more defensive help than anything and that is where the focus should be heading into their next additions to their roster.

The Best of the Rest that Could Fit with the Texans

Damon Harrison, DT, DET

Damon "Snacks" Harrison Tim Fuller-USA Today

The Texans need a run-stopping force in the middle and Harrison could be looking for a bounce-back season after posting his worst season as a professional in 2019. His lowest pressure numbers (6 total) and run stops of his career (27 stop), Harrison also had a career-high 9 misses tackles. In 2018, Harrison still was playing at a high level and maybe the Texans could bring back the game-changing ability that Harrison had just over a season ago with the New York Giants.

Paul Richardson, WR, WASH

Paul Richardson, Jr. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA Today

The former second-round selection, Richardson was passed over in Washington for younger receivers. Richardson could play as an outside receiver and bring some vertical speed to the offense. The Texans need depth at wide receiver especially on the outside but the team appears to be focused on looking to the draft to find that player. Richardson would not hurt the Texans who need to have an insurance plan, if and when Will Fuller misses games with an injury.

Xavier Williams, DL, KC

Xavier Williams Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today

Used early in the season due to the injury to Chris Jones, Xavier Williams was a run-stuffing player for the Chiefs. The best seasons of his career came in 2017 in Arizona and 2018 in Kansas City where he had 45 total run stops in that stretch. The poor play led the Chiefs to pass over him for most of the season but he did play in the divisional round and conference championship for the Chiefs.

Timmy Jernigan, DL, PHI

Geoff Burke-USA Today

Timmy Jernigan has been known as a run-stuffer since arriving at the league in 2014 with Baltimore. He has made his way in the NFL that way with Philadelphia but 2019 was littered with injuries. He is going to have to show he is healthy but with the team unable to take a look at players due to the COVID-19 situation, it could be a while before answers on Jernigan’s health clear up. The Texans need to continue to add talent upfront and if medicals are clear, Jernigan could be a solid addition to the front if healthy.

