State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Best of the Rest: Damon Harrison could help the Texans defensive interior

Patrick D. Starr

The bulk of the NFL free agency rush is complete and now there are plenty of unrestricted free agents looking for potential new teams. The Houston Texans still have work to do on their roster after taking care of a good portion of their own players and signing Eric Murray, Brent Qvale, Jaylen Watkins and Randall Cobb from other teams. 

With teams slowing down on signing free agents, the Texans are quietly staying active and just this past weekend missed out on defensive lineman Derek Wolfe who chose the Baltimore Ravens over the Texans on a one-year deal. 

The Texans need more defensive help than anything and that is where the focus should be heading into their next additions to their roster. 

The Best of the Rest that Could Fit with the Texans 

Damon Harrison, DT, DET

Damon Harrison
Damon "Snacks" HarrisonTim Fuller-USA Today

The Texans need a run-stopping force in the middle and Harrison could be looking for a bounce-back season after posting his worst season as a professional in 2019. His lowest pressure numbers (6 total) and run stops of his career (27 stop), Harrison also had a career-high 9 misses tackles. In 2018, Harrison still was playing at a high level and maybe the Texans could bring back the game-changing ability that Harrison had just over a season ago with the New York Giants. 

Paul Richardson, WR, WASH

Paul Richardson
Paul Richardson, Jr. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA Today

The former second-round selection, Richardson was passed over in Washington for younger receivers. Richardson could play as an outside receiver and bring some vertical speed to the offense. The Texans need depth at wide receiver especially on the outside but the team appears to be focused on looking to the draft to find that player. Richardson would not hurt the Texans who need to have an insurance plan, if and when Will Fuller misses games with an injury. 

Xavier Williams, DL, KC

Xavier Williams
Xavier WilliamsMark J. Rebilas-USA Today

Used early in the season due to the injury to Chris Jones, Xavier Williams was a run-stuffing player for the Chiefs. The best seasons of his career came in 2017 in Arizona and 2018 in Kansas City where he had 45 total run stops in that stretch. The poor play led the Chiefs to pass over him for most of the season but he did play in the divisional round and conference championship for the Chiefs. 

Timmy Jernigan, DL, PHI

Timmy Jernigan
Geoff Burke-USA Today

Timmy Jernigan has been known as a run-stuffer since arriving at the league in 2014 with Baltimore. He has made his way in the NFL that way with Philadelphia but 2019 was littered with injuries. He is going to have to show he is healthy but with the team unable to take a look at players due to the COVID-19 situation, it could be a while before answers on Jernigan’s health clear up. The Texans need to continue to add talent upfront and if medicals are clear, Jernigan could be a solid addition to the front if healthy. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SOTT Mailbag: How does David Johnson fit with the Texans?

Answering reader questions on the Houston Texans and what did Bill O'Brien see in running back David Johnson plus discussions on Kahale Warring, the pass rush and a potential Deshaun Watson contract.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Ex-Bronco Derek Wolfe picks Ravens over the Texans

Unrestricted free agent Derek Wolfe picks the Baltimore Ravens over the Houston Texans to sign a one-year deal.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Kenny Stills attacked by birds for his burrito

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was ganged up on by a group of birds in California for his burrito while he was visiting the beach.

Patrick D. Starr

Randall Cobb knows all eyes are on him with the exit of DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans

Houston Texans Randall Cobb understands that eyes will be on the entire wide receiver group especially him after the trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Randall Cobb fortunate for his time with the Cowboys

Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb fortunate for the Dallas Cowboys giving him a chance to allow him to bounce back from injury.

Patrick D. Starr

Randall Cobb wants to be part of something special with Deshaun Watson and the Texans

Wide receiver Randall Cobb explains why he chose the Houston Texans and why he wants to build something special with Deshaun Watson.

Patrick D. Starr

Mock Draft Analysis: Does Neville Gallimore fit with the Texans upfront?

SI.com Andy Benoit discussed the AFC South's team needs and pointed out defensive line is one of the biggest ones for the Houston Texans heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson donates meals to Houston hospitality workers who lost their jobs

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson through his foundation donated enough meals to feed displaced workers for the next couple weeks in a partnership with the Lee Initiative and Maker's Mark.

Patrick D. Starr

Mock Draft Analysis: Is Jalen Reagor the answer for the Texans?

CBS Sports released a three-round mock draft and it has the Houston Texans opening selection TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor. We analyze all three picks for the Texans from the mock draft.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Mrtyork

Eagles Howie Roseman discusses their initial thinking in potential DeAndre Hopkins trade talks

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman explains their involvement in the initial trade talks with the Houston Texans for DeAndre Hopkins.

Patrick D. Starr