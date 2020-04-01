Bill and Colleen O'Brien donate $100,000 to the Houston Food Bank

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien and his wide Colleen donated $100,000 to the Houston Food Bank amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The O'Brien's are one of the handful from the Texans' organization that has donated to different causes in the Houston area food banks, medical personnel, and people who have lost their jobs or struggling during these hard times.

Texans Stepping Up During COVID-19

Laremy Tunsil donate to the Florida Gateway Food Bank and the Star of Hope Mission in Houston\

Deshaun Watson provided meals for food service workers who lost their jobs and medical personnel at Ben Taub Hospital.

Jon and Amanda Weeks donated meals to Houston area Emergency Centers and Fire Departments.

The Texans organization donated $100k to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund.

Texans Senior Chair Janice McNair and the McNair Family pledged $500,000 to the Houston Food Bank and the Inter-Faith Ministries.

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank

