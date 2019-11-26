State of The
Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Bill Belichick Says the Texans' Offense is One That "Scares You To Death"

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans enter their game with the New England Patriots with their most talented offensive personal group since the arrival of head coach Bill O'Brien in 2014. The Texans are looking to find their first win during the O'Brien era versus the Patriots who are 0-5 during that stretch. 

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has taken notice of a Texans offense that has upgraded in many spots since their meeting last season in week one. A more seasoned Deshaun Watson at the quarterback position plus two new running backs and three new offensive linemen led by Laremy Tunsil have Belichick's attention. 

"It's a very difficult offense to defend," Belichick said of the Texans' offense. "They have so many weapons. The Texans run the ball well. Their offensive line has improved greatly from where it was a year ago and through the course of the season. (Carlos) Hyde's a problem, (Duke) Johnson's a problem, (Deshaun) Watson's a problem because he's used some in the running game and the play-action game as well."

Where Belichick pointed to the most is the dynamic trio of receivers the Texans have in DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, and Kenny Stills. At specific points this season, each has displayed the ability to produce chunk plays for the offense. 

Belichick continued, "The receivers are all explosive, big-play guys, can score from anywhere on the field. When you look at the two-minute drive – you can't call it a drive – the two-minute situation against New Orleans, they're down by six points with less than a minute to go, and they go 75 (yards) in 14 seconds. That's the kind of explosive offense that, as a coach, scares you to death."

It will be the first time during a Watson start that he will have Fuller at his disposal. The presence of Fuller will be a new factor for the Patriots to contend with this matchup. 

The presence of Fuller alone with Watson produces an extra 62.5 passing yards and 1.1 passing touchdowns per game when Fuller plays than when he does not.

"That's the type of explosive offense that the Texans have, " Belichick explained. "Again, that's a big challenge for all of us."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"We've Got to Be Clutch" - Texans Whitney Mercilus on What It's Going to Take to Win Against the Patriots

Patrick D. Starr
0

Whitney Mercilus knows the Houston Texans have to play a mistake free football game against the New England Patriots to have a chance to win on Sunday night.

Justin Reid Set to Return for the Texans Defense This Week Against the Patriots

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Justin Reid has cleared the concussion protocol and will return to the lineup for the defense. Reid missed his first NFL game last week due to being in the concussion protocol.

Houston Texans J.J. Watt Named a Finalist for The “NFL 100 All-Time Team”

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been named a finalist for the “NFL 100 All-Time Team” voted on by a panel of 26-voters.

Texans Update: Bill O'Brien Calls It a "Tough Thing" To Lose Linebacker Dylan Cole for the Season

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans have to figure out who will take Dylan Cole's role on roster after being placed on the injured reserve with a torn ACL.

Texans Bill O'Brien Has No Hard Feelings Towards the Patriots for Tampering Charges and No Nick Caserio

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien has no hard feelings with the New England Patriots' over the summer's drama regarding Nick Caserio.

Roster Move: Houston Texans Re-Sign Steven Mitchell, Jr. to the Active Roster

Patrick D. Starr
1

Houston Texans bring back wide receiver Steven Mitchell, Jr. back to the roster after waiving him before the Indianapolis Colts game.

Texans' DeAndre Hopkins Toe-Tap Ability Is the Best Bill O'Brien Has Ever Seen

Patrick D. Starr
3 0

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins ability to toe-tap and tight rope the sideline to make catches is one of the things that impresses Bill O'Brien the most.

Roster Update: Texans Dylan Cole Placed on the Injured Reserve

Patrick D. Starr
1

The Houston Texans have placed inside linebacker Dylan Cole on the injured reserve ending his 2019 season with a torn ACL.

Texans Will Fuller Wants to "Put Fear" in Defensive Backs Hearts

Patrick D. Starr
1 0

Houston Texans Will Fuller is an important player in the offense and he wants to continue to make his mark by putting fear in defensive backs' heart.

Roster Move: The Houston Texans Bring Back Joel Heath to the 53-Man Roster

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans will re-sign defensive end Joel Heath to the 53-man roster heading into next week.