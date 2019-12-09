Bill O'Brien Feels It Wasn't "Horsesh!%" on Offense for the Texans on Sunday

Houston- After the Houston Texans woke up from a bad dream of losing to the Denver Broncos embarrassingly on Sunday. Head coach Bill O'Brien met with the media to discuss what occurred during the game that resulted in one of the worst first halves of football for the Texans this season.

The Texans defense struggled to get stops, but O'Brien was not as critical of the offense and their performance.

When asked about the offensive line, O'Brien particularly liked what he saw on tape at the rotation at right tackle between Chris Clark and Roderick Johnson.

"That was good," O'Brien said of the play at right tackle. "That was worked out good. I mean those guys - that was a good deal. Those guys played pretty good."

It was the first time that the Texans rushed for over 100-yards in two games, and they were able to rack up 414 yards of total offense.

"We ran the ball for over 100 yards," O'Brien continued. "I mean, it was a horrible game. But like the offensive line, again, we had some issues with penalties like has been pointed out 50 times between the last two press conferences. Rightfully so, but I think the offensive line actually played a decent game."

O'Brien wasn't disappointed with his offensive line and their performance protecting Deshaun Watson holding the Broncos to three-sacks on the afternoon.

"There were some things on offense that were pretty good," O'Brien explained. "I'm not sure if you guys watched the film, but look, I know it was a terrible game. Just throw that out there. It wasn't horseshit on offense."

