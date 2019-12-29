Bill O'Brien Makes the Right Call For The Texans Heading Into the Playoffs

Houston, Texas- With the Houston Texans set to face their AFC rival, the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in their final game of the 2019 season. Head coach Bill O'Brien has made a wise decision on putting his team's health as the priority over a small jump is seeding in the AFC playoff picture.

At the end of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in his post-game press conference, O'Brien made it clear that the Texans were going to take the field in week 17 with intentions of winning the game. He echoed that sentiment three more times to Houston and Tennessee media and on his weekly hit on Moving the Chains on Sirus XM Radio.

Winning remains O'Brien priority, but he does know what means the most to his football team during this most crucial point of the season, health.

"I think you go into every game with some type of plan," O'Brien said earlier this week. "I really do. Whether it's this game or any game. I think we all know what this game is about on Sunday. I think for us it's our last regular-season game of a season that I think has been good, been a good season."

O'Brien continued, "We won the division, and so we need to go out there on Sunday and compete at a very high level against a really good football team that is coming in here ready to go. We need to be ready to go. So, we will. We'll be ready to go, and I'm sure it'll be a really good game."

The plan on Sunday versus the Titans includes resting players like Deshaun Watson, Laremy Tunsil, Bradley Roby, Kenny Stills, Benardrick McKinney, D.J. Reader, and making sure no freak injury occurs with their top playmaker in DeAndre Hopkins before their playoff matchup on wild-card weekend.

Snaps will be monitored for other key players along the way. Making sure that players like Tashuan Gipson, Justin Reid, Carlos Hyde, Zach Cunningham, Whitney Mericlus, and Johnathan Joseph make it out of the game intact and ready to go next weekend.

With A.J. McCarron slated to start his first game since the 2015 season for the Cincinnati Bengals, it might not make many pleased watching the game with the lack of name power on the field on Sunday versus the Titans and the chance to keep them out of the playoffs.

For the Texans, trying to put their efforts into a playoff game means way more than a regular-season game that gains them much less in the long run.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here