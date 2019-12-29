State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Bill O'Brien Makes the Right Call For The Texans Heading Into the Playoffs

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- With the Houston Texans set to face their AFC rival, the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in their final game of the 2019 season. Head coach Bill O'Brien has made a wise decision on putting his team's health as the priority over a small jump is seeding in the AFC playoff picture. 

At the end of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in his post-game press conference, O'Brien made it clear that the Texans were going to take the field in week 17 with intentions of winning the game. He echoed that sentiment three more times to Houston and Tennessee media and on his weekly hit on Moving the Chains on Sirus XM Radio. 

Winning remains O'Brien priority, but he does know what means the most to his football team during this most crucial point of the season, health. 

"I think you go into every game with some type of plan," O'Brien said earlier this week. "I really do. Whether it's this game or any game. I think we all know what this game is about on Sunday. I think for us it's our last regular-season game of a season that I think has been good, been a good season."

O'Brien continued, "We won the division, and so we need to go out there on Sunday and compete at a very high level against a really good football team that is coming in here ready to go. We need to be ready to go. So, we will. We'll be ready to go, and I'm sure it'll be a really good game."

The plan on Sunday versus the Titans includes resting players like Deshaun Watson, Laremy Tunsil, Bradley Roby, Kenny Stills, Benardrick McKinney, D.J. Reader, and making sure no freak injury occurs with their top playmaker in DeAndre Hopkins before their playoff matchup on wild-card weekend. 

Snaps will be monitored for other key players along the way. Making sure that players like Tashuan Gipson, Justin Reid, Carlos Hyde, Zach Cunningham, Whitney Mericlus, and Johnathan Joseph make it out of the game intact and ready to go next weekend. 

With A.J. McCarron slated to start his first game since the 2015 season for the Cincinnati Bengals, it might not make many pleased watching the game with the lack of name power on the field on Sunday versus the Titans and the chance to keep them out of the playoffs. 

For the Texans, trying to put their efforts into a playoff game means way more than a regular-season game that gains them much less in the long run. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A.J. McCarron Expected to Start In Regular Season Finale for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are expected to sit core players in their final regular-season game against the Tennessee Titans with quarterback A.J. McCarron set to start at quarterback.

Whitney Mercilus Inks Four-Year Deal to Stay With Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans keep outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus from reaching free agency and lock him up with a four-year deal.

Houston Texans Playing It Safe, Laremy Tunsil Key Inactive Versus the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are playing it safe heading into their final game of the regular season to prepare for the playoffs. Laremy Tunsil highlights an important group of Texans not playing in week 17.

The Rundown: Texans Whitney Mercilus Remains Part of the Foundation

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans opted to keep Whitney Mercilus on the roster for the foreseeable future and we take closer look at the reasons why they made they move.

Texans Whitney Mercilus "Couldn't Imagine Wearing Another Uniform"

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Whitney Mercilus excited about returning to the organization that drafted him to continue his NFL career.

Houston Texans to Sign Offensive Tackle Elijah Nkansah from The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will sign offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah off of the practice squad of their regular-season finale on Sunday.

DeAndre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson, and Five Other Texans Ruled Questionable for Season Finale

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have ruled wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Deshaun Watson questionable going into the season finale.

Report: Texans Sign Punter Bryan Anger to a Three-Year Extension

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have signed punter Bryan Anger to a three-year extension according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Texans Need Kenny Stills More Than Ever Entering the Playoff Run

Patrick D. Starr

With the Houston Texans dealing with an injury to Will Fuller, the need for Kenny Stills to be a big part of the offense entering the postseason is bigger than ever.

Texans Tashaun Gipson Ready To Spoil The Titans Playoff Opportunity

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans' Tashaun Gipson wants an eleventh win on the season and end the post-season dreams for the Tennessee Titans.