Bill O'Brien Named the General Manager of the Houston Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have pulled back the curtain and named head coach Bill O'Brien the full-time general manager of the organization. Also, the Texans have promoted Jack Easterby to the Vice President of Football Administration. 

The Texans have been operating in a group since the dismissal of former general manager Brian Gaine. O'Brien along with a select group inside the organization has helped shape the 2019 roster. At that point, the Texans split up the general manager duties between current front office members, Director of Player Personnel Matt Bazirgan, Director of College Scouting James Liipefert, Senior Vice President of Football Administration Chris Olsen, and Executive Vice President of Team Development Jack Easterby.

Texans CEO Cal McNair made it official of the move making O'Brien the new general manager for the organization. 

“Preparations are underway for the 2020 season and I thought it was important to update titles, roles and responsibilities for Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby so they more accurately reflect the way we have been operating for the past eight months,” said McNair. “I was encouraged by the progress that our team made on the field this year which was due in part to our new structure, operating approach and the leaders within our football operations group. I am proud that we provided our fans with many thrilling victories at home, including a playoff win, and we delivered another double-digit win season. Our fans deserve that, but now it is time for the organization to get back to work toward our pursuit of a world championship for the city of Houston.”

In their first season together, O’Brien and Easterby led the Texans to a 10-win season and the team’s second-consecutive AFC South title. Houston defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round and advanced to the Divisional Round for the fourth time in team history.

The Texans have won the AFC South four times in the last five seasons, which ties for the second-most division titles in the NFL since 2015 and ties O’Brien for the most division titles by an active head coach in their first six years. Houston has won the second-most games (21) over a two-year span in team history and posted five winning seasons in six years under O'Brien.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Kyleon07
Kyleon07

Cal McNair said he was encouraged by the progress the team made on the field. In other words, he’s perfectly fine with underachieving. McNair is a moron.

Tex Man
Tex Man

Texans CEO Cal McNair made it official making OB the GM wow! Now Cal McNair CEO should make it official and put the Texans up for sale as he doesn’t know how to own a team!!! After OB’s Constance screw ups as coach you make him the GM. After watching the deal he got for Cloney a first pick draft choice was all we needed to see as he got nothing in return for him. We as a paying customer of the Texans deserve better than this! Face it if you think OB is Bill Belichick your sadly mistaken!!!

