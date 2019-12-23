Bill O'Brien Not Ready To Discuss the Possible Return of J.J. Watt to the Texans

Recent reports over the weekend had Houston Texans J.J. Watt set to return in the coming weeks off the injured reserve after suffering a torn pectoral in week eight against the Oakland Raiders.

"I'm going to pass on that question," O'Brien explained. "I'm not up here to talk about JJ. We'll get to that when we get to that, whether it's this season, the offseason, or whatever."

Watt has been working to rehab behind the scenes, and on Monday head coach Bill O'Brien was asked about the recent reports of the possible return of Watt from the injured reserve.

O'Brien knows how important it would be to get Watt back if he could back get back to the field.,

"I mean anytime you have any player," O'Brien continued. "I mean you know obviously with JJ, everything that he's done for our football team. Anytime you have a great player that's been out and the rules allow you to bring them back. You know it would help the team."

