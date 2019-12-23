State of The Texans
Bill O'Brien Not Ready To Discuss the Possible Return of J.J. Watt to the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Recent reports over the weekend had Houston Texans J.J. Watt set to return in the coming weeks off the injured reserve after suffering a torn pectoral in week eight against the Oakland Raiders. 

"I'm going to pass on that question," O'Brien explained. "I'm not up here to talk about JJ. We'll get to that when we get to that, whether it's this season, the offseason, or whatever." 

Watt has been working to rehab behind the scenes, and on Monday head coach Bill O'Brien was asked about the recent reports of the possible return of Watt from the injured reserve. 

O'Brien knows how important it would be to get Watt back if he could back get back to the field., 

"I mean anytime you have any player," O'Brien continued. "I mean you know obviously with JJ, everything that he's done for our football team. Anytime you have a great player that's been out and the rules allow you to bring them back. You know it would help the team."

Report: Texans To Be Without Will Fuller For at Least Three Weeks With A Groin Injury

Patrick D. Starr

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans will enter the playoff stretch without Will Fuller healthy who suffered a groin injury in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bill O'Brien Ready To Adjust to Life Without Will Fuller in the Texans Offense

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien called Will Fuller "day-to-day" but is ready to get other ready to play in the offense to pick up the slack.

The Texans Are Back To Work With the AFC South Title Clinched

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien is pleased with clinching the AFC South but now it is about getting prepared for the Tennessee Titans.

Texans Will Fuller's Health Is Concerning Bill O'Brien

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien admits it is hard for Will Fuller V to stay healthy and it is becoming an issue for the offense.

Deshaun Watson Says It's Time For a Come To "Jesus" for the Texans' Offense

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson was not pleased with the offensive performance on Saturday and now he wants everyone to look in the mirror so they can take the next step.

Seven from Saturday: Johnathan Joseph Etches His Name in The Texans Record Book

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans pulled out a much-needed win over the Tampa Buccaneers 23-20 to clinch the AFC South. It was the Texans' 10th win of the season, and it's their second division title in a row.

DeAndre Carter Provided The Big Play When the Texans Needed It The Most

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans were down wide receivers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and received their biggest play from DeAndre Carter when they needed it the most.

Jahleel Addae Returned Home to Help The Texans Punch Their Ticket to The Post Season

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Jahleel Addae had the game winning interception to help beat the team he grew up watching, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Vernon Hargreaves III Happy the Texans Have Given Him a Clean Slate To Play His Game

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III is appreciative of Bill O'Brien giving him a clean slate to show who he really is on and off the football field.

DeAndre Hopkins and the Texans Completed Their Mission Against the Buccaneers

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins has helped set the culture of winning for the Houston Texans and it showed during their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.