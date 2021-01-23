O'Brien Official: Texans Ex 'Honored' to Coach With Saban At Alabama

O'Brien is getting the benefit of "Coach Reputation Rehab'' here. It's a common thing under Saban

Bill O’Brien has landed on his feet.

This was rumored for a while, then revealed, and now it's official: Since being ousted by the Houston Texans, Bill O'Brien has been an object of scorn in the NFL. But he's the object of Nick Saban's affection at Alabama.

The Crimson Tide has officially hired O’Brien as its next offensive coordinator.

Said O'Brien: ''I am honored and excited to join coach Saban's staff at The University of Alabama. I have an incredible amount of admiration for the rich football tradition at this University and the success coach Saban has had during his time in Tuscaloosa."

Saban is on record as believing that O'Brien is an outstanding coach who got bogged down in Houston when he started serving as the GM ... which, of course, was in part O'Brien's own doing.

The awful trade of DeAndre Hopkins has O'Brien's fingerprints all over it. And while Houston certainly experienced some AFC South success during his tenure, this year's 0-4 start - which triggered his dismissal - was all about his fingerprints.

Ironically - "ironic,'' that is, if you are a fan of football in general in the state of Texas - Saban was in need of a new offensive coordinator after the guy who held that job for the national champs, Steve Sarkisian, left Alabama to accept the head coaching job at Texas.

Yes, a game of Musical Chairs - with a Texas twang.

Beyond serving as 'Bama's offensive coordinator, O’Brien will also be the quarterbacks coach at Alabama.

O’Brien has experience at the college level that could suit him here. Before becoming the head coach of the Texans in 2014, O’Brien was the head coach at Penn State from 2012-2013. Most of all though, O'Brien is getting the benefit of "Coach Reputation Rehab'' here. It's a common thing under Saban. And when you end up being a staffer on a perennial powerhouse, it usually works out for you.

