Bill O'Brien predicts a contract adjustment soon for DeAndre Hopkins from the Cardinals

Houston, Texas- With the trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals over a month ago, Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien expects a deal for his former wide receiver to be completed soon. Hopkins and the Texans parted ways before the opening of the league year due to the contract demands of Hopkins.

During a pre-draft zoom meeting with the media, O'Brien predicted that a contract would be coming for Hopkins.

"When you look at the trade with Arizona," O'Brien explained. "When you're involving a guy that you know like the DeAndre, he was a great player who they're going to have to adjust his contract in Arizona. I think you'll see that whenever that ends up happening."

Early reports pointed to Hopkins asking for a contract adjustment that would pay him nearly $18-20 million a season compared to the $13 million per season he was set to make the final three seasons with the Texans.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has already started discussions with Hopkins representatives on giving him a new contract.

"I've had communication with both their agents," Keim said on the Cardinals' website. "We'll continue to pound away. The draft is the most important part right now, but we will continue to have ongoing talks with both of those players' agents."

With the Texans in current contract negotiations with Laremy Tunsil and a future deal waiting for quarterback Deshaun Watson, the club opted to pay two younger players to build their franchise around.

"Relative to the future of our team next year, two years, three years down the road," O'Brien said of potentially paying Hopkins. "It was going to be very very difficult to have, you know, an elite quarterback, an elite defensive end in elite left tackle and other players and be able to do that."

O'Brien added, "After research and layers of research, the best decision for our team was to move him to Arizona. And that's what we decided to do."

Hopkins is not the first Texans' player during the O'Brien era to ask for a new contract with multiple years left on his deal. Duane Brown did the same and ended up being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2017.

"He's not the first player to ask for a raise, and he won't be the last," O'Brien said of Hopkins. "That's not anything that has to do with why we moved him. We moved them because I felt like that was the best deal for our team, relative to this year, next year, two years, three years down the road."

