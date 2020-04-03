State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Bill O'Brien says DeAndre Hopkins wanted a raise which the Texans were unwilling to match

Patrick D. Starr

On Friday, the Texans put together a conference call led by Marc Vandemeer with Chairman and CEO Cal McNair, head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, and executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby with season ticket holders to ask questions to the group to answer.

This is an annual tradition put on by the organization by the Texans for season ticket holders and it was the first time that O'Brien discussed the trade of Hopkins to the Cardinals. 

“The deal with Arizona was a deal that we felt was in the best interest of our team," O'Brien said on the conference call. "DeAndre Hopkins was a great football player here. He made so many plays for us. We love DeAndre Hopkins, but he had three years left on a deal and he wanted a raise and we weren't going to be able to go in that direction." 

Hopkins still had three years left on his contract with the Texans paying him nearly $40 million over that span averaging $13.3 million a season. 

The Cardinals and Hopkins have already started discussions about a potential agreement to alter his contract for the upcoming season which was confirmed by the Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell on Wednesday. 

O'Brien added, "We felt like we had a great offer from Arizona that involved picks and involved an excellent three-down running back who is hungry and humble and just can't wait to get started, David Johnson, who's going to be a great addition to our football teams. 

The Texans acquired running back David Johnson in the deal with the Cardinals including a 2020 second-round selection and swapping fourth-round selections in the process. 

The biggest issue with the deal was the lack of value perceived in the deal retained by the Texans for sending Hopkins to the Cardinals especially not landing a first-round selection in the process. 

O'Brien discussed the value aspect of the deal. 

"There's a lot of things that go into trades," O'Brien continued. "How much are you going to take on contractually? How much does it take to buy that second-round pick, that #40 pick? What type of player are you bringing in? What type of player are you losing and what is in the best interest of the team."

The loss of Hopkins put plenty of doubt into the Texans fanbase but O'Brien is standing by his mantra of the team first. 

"Every decision we make," O'Brien finished. "As long as I'm the head coach here, it will always be made in the best interest of the team."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments (1)
Footballfan55
Footballfan55

In the long run I can see how this move could be beneficial to the team but at this point getting rid of one of your best players for David Johnson just looks like a rebuilding move.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Laremy Tunsil feels Bill O'Brien is doing a "great job" leading the Texans

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil feels head coach Bill O'Brien is doing a good job leading the team despite the recent criticism of trading away DeAndre Hopkins.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Justin Reid is working hard to find a way to bring brother, Eric Reid to the Texans

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid has had conversations with head coach Bill O'Brien about his brother Eric Reid. Justin Reid is working hard to convince O'Brien to sign his brother to Houston to join the Texans in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Laremy Tunsil said the Texans trade of DeAndre Hopkins "Hurts"

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil said the trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins hurts but understands that is the life in the NFL.

Patrick D. Starr

Laremy Tunsil looking to be the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL with the Texans

Houston Texans starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil is in contract extension talks with Laremy Tunsil and he has now made it known he wants to be the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Texans reach an agreement with defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, Jr.

The Houston Texans have reached a verbal agreement with defensive tackle Tim Jernigan Jr. to add to their defensive line depth.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

The Rundown: What Tim Jernigan's arrival means to the Texans

The Houston Texans have reached a verbal agreement with veteran defensive tackle Tim Jernigan. We take a closer look on how it changes things for the Texans' roster and heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Can Tim Jernigan have bounce-back with the Texans in 2020?

Tim Jernigan, Jr. agreed to terms with the Houston Texans and we went looking for answers on the veteran defensive lineman and his fit on the roster. Covering Jernigan's time with the Philadelphia Eagles, his injury history and if he has enough for a bounce-back season in 2020 with the Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill and Colleen O'Brien donate $100,000 to the Houston Food Bank

With the Houston Food Bank providing for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien and his wife Colleen donated $100,000 to help their cause.

Patrick D. Starr

Jon Weeks donates meals to Houston Emergency Center employees and Houston Fire Stations

Houston Texans long snapper Jon Weeks donated meals to several Houston Emergency Center employees and Houston Fire Stations on Tuesday from Whataburger.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans meet with Houston's Josh Jones in a video conference call

The Houston Texans met with Houston Cougars offensive tackle Josh Jones in a video conference call in preparation for the NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr