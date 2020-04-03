Bill O'Brien says DeAndre Hopkins wanted a raise which the Texans were unwilling to match

On Friday, the Texans put together a conference call led by Marc Vandemeer with Chairman and CEO Cal McNair, head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, and executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby with season ticket holders to ask questions to the group to answer.

This is an annual tradition put on by the organization by the Texans for season ticket holders and it was the first time that O'Brien discussed the trade of Hopkins to the Cardinals.

“The deal with Arizona was a deal that we felt was in the best interest of our team," O'Brien said on the conference call. "DeAndre Hopkins was a great football player here. He made so many plays for us. We love DeAndre Hopkins, but he had three years left on a deal and he wanted a raise and we weren't going to be able to go in that direction."

Hopkins still had three years left on his contract with the Texans paying him nearly $40 million over that span averaging $13.3 million a season.

The Cardinals and Hopkins have already started discussions about a potential agreement to alter his contract for the upcoming season which was confirmed by the Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell on Wednesday.

O'Brien added, "We felt like we had a great offer from Arizona that involved picks and involved an excellent three-down running back who is hungry and humble and just can't wait to get started, David Johnson, who's going to be a great addition to our football teams.

The Texans acquired running back David Johnson in the deal with the Cardinals including a 2020 second-round selection and swapping fourth-round selections in the process.

The biggest issue with the deal was the lack of value perceived in the deal retained by the Texans for sending Hopkins to the Cardinals especially not landing a first-round selection in the process.

O'Brien discussed the value aspect of the deal.

"There's a lot of things that go into trades," O'Brien continued. "How much are you going to take on contractually? How much does it take to buy that second-round pick, that #40 pick? What type of player are you bringing in? What type of player are you losing and what is in the best interest of the team."

The loss of Hopkins put plenty of doubt into the Texans fanbase but O'Brien is standing by his mantra of the team first.

"Every decision we make," O'Brien finished. "As long as I'm the head coach here, it will always be made in the best interest of the team."

