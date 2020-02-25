Bill O'Brien Says OC Tim Kelly to Call Plays in 2020 for the Texans

In a meeting with local reporters, head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien announced that offensive coordinator Tim Kelly will take over the play-calling duties for the Houston Texans in 2020. Kelly was named the offensive coordinator in 2019 but did not call plays with O'Brien handling those duties but that will change for the upcoming season.

Kelly will also coach the quarterbacks in 2020 with last season's quarterback coach Carl Smith moving to an offensive consultant.

This is the second time in his tenure since 2014 that O'Brien will not call plays for the Texans with the last time coming in 2015 when George Godsey called the plays. Much like Godsey, Kelly spent a season learning under O'Brien and now it will be his turn to call plays this coming season.

This is a big development for the Texans with the number of responsibilities that O'Brien has for the organization in 2020. Allowing someone else to run the offense and call plays will be plenty off O'Brien's plate for the coming season.

