State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Bill O'Brien Says OC Tim Kelly to Call Plays in 2020 for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

In a meeting with local reporters, head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien announced that offensive coordinator Tim Kelly will take over the play-calling duties for the Houston Texans in 2020. Kelly was named the offensive coordinator in 2019 but did not call plays with O'Brien handling those duties but that will change for the upcoming season. 

Kelly will also coach the quarterbacks in 2020 with last season's quarterback coach Carl Smith moving to an offensive consultant. 

This is the second time in his tenure since 2014 that O'Brien will not call plays for the Texans with the last time coming in 2015 when George Godsey called the plays. Much like Godsey, Kelly spent a season learning under O'Brien and now it will be his turn to call plays this coming season. 

This is a big development for the Texans with the number of responsibilities that O'Brien has for the organization in 2020. Allowing someone else to run the offense and call plays will be plenty off O'Brien's plate for the coming season. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Shuffle Quarterback Coaching Situation for 2020

Head coach Bill O'Brien announced that the Houston Texans will be making changes to their coaching room for the quarterbacks in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill O'Brien Thinks Roughnecks' P.J. Walker is a Good Quarterback

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien admitted he has been watching the Houston Roughnecks and scouting their games.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans and Oregon State's Jake Luton Have Informal Meeting at Combine

Oregon State's Jake Luton and the Houston Texans have informal meeting at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Have Informal Meeting with Baylor's Denzel Mims

Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims met with the Houston Texans in an informal meeting at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Devin Duvernay has Informal Meeting with the Texans at the Combine

University of Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay had an informal meeting with the Houston Texans at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans-Centric Preview of the 2020 NFL Combine

The Houston Texans are set to enter the Bill O'Brien Era as the organization's general manager. There is plenty of work to do for the Texans heading into 2020 and it starts at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Cornerbacks

Nebraska's Lamar Jackson is one of the multiple cornerbacks the Houston Texans need to focus on at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Running Backs

Appalachian State's Darrynton Evans is one of the multiple running backs the Houston Texans need to focus on at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Wide Receivers

Texas A&M's Quartney Davis is one of the multiple wide receiver the Houston Texans need to focus on at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Pass Rushers

Michigan State's Kenny Willekes is one of the multiple pass rushers the Houston Texans need to focus on at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr