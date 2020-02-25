State of The Texans
Bill O'Brien Thinks Roughnecks' P.J. Walker is a Good Quarterback

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien met with the media at the 2020 NFL Combine, and he was asked about the upstart XFL. With the only undefeated team in the XFL in the Houston Roughnecks playing in the Texans backyard, O'Brien was complimentary of the league and what the Roughnecks are putting together in Houston. 

"I think anytime football's being played," O'Brien explained. "I think any coach would tell you that that, whether it's CFL, XFL wherever it is, you know you're watching those games."

With the Roughnecks off to a 3-0 start and being led by quarterback P.J. Walker in the Run-and-Shoot offense of head coach June Jones, they are turning heads with their style of play. 

"(I) watch the Houston team," O'Brien said. "You know they're fun to watch. I mean, they have a good quarterback. June (Jones) is doing a good job with that team."

The XFL has been a proving ground of past NFL players and current players trying to find their way into the NFL. O'Brien and his scouting staff are using those games to scout more prospects for their talent pool, heading into 2020. 

"I think it's a fun league to watch," O'Brien said of the XFL.

O'Brien continued with a laugh. "I'm not sure that I would want the players being interviewed on the sideline in between series. I would probably not like that, and I definitely wouldn't want to be interviewed during the series. I'm sure you would like to see that, but no, I think it's it's been a good league."  

With XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck running the XFL, O'Brien knows the league is getting the care and attention that it needs to succeed. 

"I know Oliver luck's done a really good job," O'Brien continued. "They got the right guy in charge of that league because he's such a good guy and cares about the game. So it's been fun to watch."

