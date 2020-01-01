Bills Kevin Johnson is Controlling His Emotions to Face His Former Team in the Texans

State of The Texans
It will be a homecoming for Buffalo Bills cornerback Kevin Johnson returning to the city that he called home for the past four seasons. Drafted by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest, Johnson will be looking to help his new team end the season of the Texans. 

The Texans moved on from the often injured Johnson this past off-season. The talented cornerback in Johnson dealt with a reoccurring foot injury and multiple concussions that ended his tenure with the Texans. 

Johnson is doing everything he can to control his emotions heading to Houston on Saturday but knows his team needs him to play smart. 

"It's definitely going to be you know some things going," Johnson said of his return to Houston. "I'm going to be excited to play, but at the same time I'm professional, I'm going to be best prepared to do that."

Johnson found a home this past off-season with the Bills and has been one of their cornerbacks in the rotation. With the recent ankle injury to Levi Wallace, it now has the Bills defense depending on the former Texan. 

Johnson is doing everything he can to prepare his teammates on offensive players he knows for Saturday. 

"Just you know telling those guys much as I know about those guys and all," Johnson said of helping his teammates. "Game style things like that just anything we can do to win."

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien talked about how Johnson has been playing for the Bills. 

"Kevin's playing really well," O'Brien explained. "Playing really well, he's healthy. He does a really job of transitioning. He does a good job of ball-hawking, he's playing on special teams. He's doing a lot of things for Buffalo and doing a good job."

With plenty to prove to the team that released him, Johnson is set to be one of the starting cornerbacks for the Bills on Saturday. 

"It's going to be exciting, man," Johnson said of when the lights turn on for game time. "I mean. It's a blessing to be out there and be able to play in the playoffs. Play against your old team, and I'm going to be excited and happy to be out there and play, and I'm going to be focused and be at my best to go out there and help my team win the game."

