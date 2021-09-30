Can Bills QB Josh Allen Be Model for Rookie Davis Mills?

Much like happened with Josh Allen in Buffalo, the Texans must be patient with Davis Mills

HOUSTON -- Now more than ever, people want instant results. Maybe that why some Houston Texans fans are already done with The Davis Mills Experiment.

But patience is merited.

Texans coach David Culley is doing his best to get the rookie up to speed before traveling to take on the Buffalo Bills.

Mills, a third-round rookie, made his first NFL start Thursday night in a 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Although he didn't commit a turnover, his 19-of-28 line with 168 yards and a touchdown ultimately won't cut it.

Mills needs to improve, but if anyone knows how a sluggish start can be turned around, it's Culley. He watched Bills QB Josh Allen become a superstar in just three short seasons.

"You knew developmentally that he was going to become what he has become right now, just with time," Culley said. "There were some fundamental things that he needed to correct, and obviously he’s corrected those right now."

Culley worked as Buffalo's QB coach during the 2018 season when Allen was drafted. Initially, the Bills elected to start Nathan Peterman in Week 1, but quickly named Allen the starter for the remainder of the year.

Allen initially struggled adjusting from the collegiate ranks to the pros. He posted a 10:12 touchdown to interception ratio and finished with a completion rating of 52.2 and a QBR of 49.8.

Two years later, things changed.

Allen led Buffalo to its first AFC East title in over 20 years and posted career numbers in passing yards (4,544), touchdowns (37) QBR (76.6) and passer rating (107.2). He also finished second in MVP voting and led the Bills to an AFC Championship appearance.

Culley isn't saying Mills is the same type of quarterback, but adjusting to NFL speed isn't an overnight formula. The biggest hope Sunday is to see the rookie look more comfortable in his second start to give Houston an opportunity to score from the get-go instead of playing catch up.

"He just needs to go out and execute the offense and do what he’s asked to do, and get us in the end zone," Culley said. "I feel like that he’ll be able to do that because of having a game-and-a-half now under his belt."

The Texans are planning to add more to Mills' plate this week. With two practices and a quick turnaround from Cleveland to Carolina, Culley told offensive coordinator Tim Kelly to make sure Mills was "comfortable" with the play calls.

Maybe that, plus several choice calls, were the downfall of Houston at home on Thursday night?

Time and patience gave Allen a chance to explode onto the scene and become an All-Pro-level quarterback for the Bills. Houston isn't expecting similar results for Mills for now, but with six quarters of experience, hope is still in play.

Said Culley: "We’re going to run the offense and let him execute it and see what happens.”

