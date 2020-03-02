Boise State's Curtis Weaver Meets with the Texans at the NFL Combine

The Houston Texans met with Boise State pass rusher Curtis Weaver at the NFL Combine. The Texans are keeping a close eye on pass rushers during the draft process and Weaver is one of the more accomplished ones currently in the draft process.

Weaver did it all in the Broncos defense. He rushed the passer and dropped into coverage when needed and NFL teams are figuring out where he fits in their respective defensive systems.

“Teams see me at the two-point stance,” Weaver said at the NFL Combine. “Some teams see me with a hand down at D-end. A lot of teams are talking about two-point standup outside linebacker.”

Weaver was an accomplished pass rusher for the Broncos. Weaver is the Mountain West's all-time sack leader and second in school history with 34.0. He posted 13.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss with 52 total tackles.

According to Weaver, NFL teams like what he brings as a pass rusher.

“That I have that twitch when it comes to the pass rush,” Weaver said on what teams like about his game. “The energy level is high up there. And the bend is up there.”

He did take what NFL teams said he needed to improve on especially adding another move to his arsenal to get to the quarterback and build up his conditioning to stay on the field.

“Adding that strength aspect of that bull rush I feel like I need,” Weaver said of what NFL teams needed him to improve on. “And then just being more consistent throughout the whole game.”

Weaver earned an NFL Combine invite after an impressive 2019 season for the Broncos. Earning nine All-American honors, Weaver was also named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay spoke highly of Weaver as a prospect.

"He's going to be one of the top edge players drafted in this year's class, I think as a first-rounder," McShay said. "When you look at his game, it's built for the NFL. It's not just speed. It's not that long, angular guy. It's power and quickness and relentlessness. I think he's going to make an immediate impact, and everyone will know his name two or three years from now."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here