Bradley Roby and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. Cleared to Play On Sunday Versus the Patriots - Texans Rule Another Out

The Houston Texans will welcome back cornerbacks Bradley Roby and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. on Sunday against the New England Patriots. The Texans have already ruled out defensive lineman Carlos Watkins for the game who has an injured hamstring.

Roby returns after missing over a month and a half of time on the field and five games. Injured against the Kansas City Chiefs, Roby is set to return to the lineup after a severe injury to his hamstring. This season Roby has 24 total tackles, four passes defended, and a forced fumble.

Also, Johnson returns after missing a game with an injured right ankle he sustained against the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson has had a strong rookie season to this point with 30 total tackles, and two passes defended.

The return of Roby and Johnson gives them a healthy secondary for the first time since week one of the season.

