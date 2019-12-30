State of The Texans
Bradley Roby Says It is Time for the Texans to Bring Their "A-Game"

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans regular season wrapped up, and now they will host the Buffalo Bills for Wildcard Weekend at NRG Stadium in a week. Head coach Bill O'Brien played it safe in the final week of the season, resting key players, including cornerback Bradley Roby. 

After the Texans' loss to the Tennessee Titans, Roby was pleased with O'Brien's decision to rest key personnel heading into their playoff opener. 

"I think it's big," Roby said of O'Brien resting a portion of players on Sunday. "I think it is very, very important. You know, because like I was telling him, going into the playoffs everything's about health. A lot of times teams go to the playoffs banged up, and they can't perform the way they want to, so that rest is key. So the fact that we were able to do that today, I think it will help."

With their playoff opponent known, Roby is looking forward to getting back to playing in the postseason and hosting a playoff game. 

"It is a great opportunity, especially to start at home," Roby explained. "The playoffs and home-field advantage is big. You know, and those games every play matters. It's going to be - hopefully, it is going to be crazy. Saturday or Sunday night, whenever we play, and I'm looking forward to it."

Being one of six teams left in the AFC playoff picture, Roby likes how the Texans matchup against the other teams. Feeling that the Texans have been their own worst enemy, Roby thinks they are in a good position heading into the playoffs. 

"The thing I like about this team is most of every game," Roby continued. "We're looking at the rosters, and we feel that we match up. We don't feel like there is a team that we play that we can't match up with. This is about executing on game day. So we're going to spend this week, going to iron out all of the mistakes and all the details and bring our A-game."

