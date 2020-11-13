Cooks Analyzes What's 'Special' About Texans

Since the departure of head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien from the then-0-4 Houston Texans, the franchise is now 2-2 under interim head coach Romeo Crennel. Performances remain underwhelming at times, especially on defense. However, it cannot be denied that the team has improved overall, and to those inside the locker room, the 73-year old coach deserves a great deal of credit for rallying this team.

"Coach Romeo (has) been successful throughout this league, I mean gosh, before I was even born," said wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

"He's consistent, been a part of a lot of special teams, and any time you have a coach like that you respect them. And he's unique in his own way but he definitely gets guys up for Sunday and to play.''

Cooks' thoughts even extended up the franchise ladder.

"And the same thing with (Interim general manager) Jack (Easterby),'' Cooks said. "Just the energy that they bring has just been awesome for us."

READ MORE: Easterby & Texans' Coach Search: Who's in Charge?

The rhetoric surrounding the Texans all season has been predominantly negative from the media, fans, and even players at times. Of course, this is understandable given that this is the team that won the AFC South the past two seasons, and yet currently sits third at 2-6.

Therefore, Cooks' optimism throughout Thursday's press conference is a breath of fresh air.

Given their underwhelming season overall, it is easy to forget that the team has improved in recent weeks and has got a favorable schedule moving forward. Crennel has clearly had an impact since taking over, even if he has not been able to, or has opted not to, make the wholesale changes many are calling for.

Regardless, the Texans are technically still in the playoff race even if that would almost certainly involve the wildcard round. And it appears Cooks remains positive that they could still achieve 'something special.'

"I think the biggest thing is to continue that hope that we already have," said Cooks. "But, at the end of the day, just focus on one day at a time and one game at a time ... I think that sets us up to do something special."

READ MORE: Did Texans 'Touch Base' With GM Candidate Dorsey?

Whether this optimism is well-founded depends on who you ask, but at the very least it is a pleasant change of pace to hear some positivity.

If all goes to plan and the team continues to rally around Crennel, perhaps they can record their first back-to-back wins of the year this weekend when they head to Cleveland to take on the 5-3 Browns in a noon CT kickoff.