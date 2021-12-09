Texans Receiver Nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Veteran receiver selected in a vote of teammates to represent Texans

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks has built a reputation as a competitive athlete. He's also known for respecting his opponents.

Cooks is one of 32 nominees for the NFL's annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, determined by a vote of current players.

Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late Art Rooney Sr., the founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

From the eight finalists, each team’s players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors program during the Super Bowl week. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.