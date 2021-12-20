HOUSTON -- If a pair of 2-11 teams face off, the one who plays with more consistency likely walks away the winner. The Houston Texans are far from the definition of the word "consistency" in 2021.

As of late, however, wide receiver Brandin Cooks certainly is.

Cooks tallied his second consecutive 100-plus yard game in a 30-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. His ability to manipulate coverages and win the one-on-one battles prevailed regularly got him open for Texans' rookie quarterback Davis Mills.

That's certainly something the Jaguars will be looking for this offseason for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who watched his receivers drop seven passes.

"He's been the same guy from the start to the finish and obviously, when he was making a lot of plays for us, people started trying to take him out of the game and other guys had to come up and make plays," Texans coach David Culley said of Houston's No. 1 receiver.

Cooks, 28, started Sunday off with a pair of catches for short gains before a third-and-1 gave him a man coverage match. Winning at the line of scrimmage, Cooks broke past Jags' cornerback Shaquill Griffin, allowing Mills to connect with him for a 21-yard touchdown.

The score marked the first for Cooks since Week 14 against the New York Jets.

“He’s very easy as a target to find because you know he’s going to be in the right spot at the right time,” Mills said.

It was Cooks' second score that made headlines inside the locker room. Only holding a seven-point lead, Mills went for the screen route on a third-and-9, hoping to only pick up the first and seal the win.

Cooks did more than that. He maneuvered his way past a pair of Jaguars and into the open-field, streaking down the sideline for a 43-yard touchdown and the game-sealing play.

Houston's offensive execution in the second half of games has deteriorated over the last several months. Prior to Sunday, the Texans had not scored a touchdown in the second half since Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.

"My mindset was always pushing through, continue to just show up to practice and try to get better," Cook said. "No matter how bad it looks, sooner or later, if we keep working hard, things will change. And we've still got to have that mindset."

Cooks now has three games to haul in 53 yards to finish with his sixth 1,000-yard season on his fourth team. Last season, the former first-round pick filled the role of top receiver for that of now-Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins.

He still fills those duties, but also is considered one of Houston's leaders in the locker room. He also is living up to Culley's notion of being "Mr. Consistency" in the passing game, no matter who starts at quarterback.

"That's why he's very easy as a target to find because you know he's going to be in the right spot at the right time," Mills said of Cooks' consistent play.