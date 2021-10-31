Cookin' Hot: Texans' WR Explains Ingram Trade Tweet

Brandin Cooks tells his side of the story on the news of the Mark Ingram trade

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks was upset when the news broke. He took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

"This is bulls--t,'' Cooks wrote. "Such a joke.''

The Texans told him the reason why running back Mark Ingram was traded Wednesday to the New Orleans Saints. General manager Nick Caserio was not interested in sending the leading rusher anywhere, but when Ingram asked if he could return to the Saints, he began fielding calls.

At the time, Cooks was unaware of Ingram's request. Now knowing what happened, he has a different perspective.

"You talk about a guy I came into the league with. He's one of my best friends," Cooks said following a 38-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. "He's a huge leader in the locker room. I'd be sitting up here lying to say that it didn't hurt.

Cooks, who was drafted by the Saints in 2014, became close with Ingram during their three seasons together in the bayou. Ingram watched Cooks become a consistent 1,000-yard receiver for Drew Brees, and later other QBs. Cooks watched Ingram become one of the Saints' top running backs in league history.

"Talking with coach about it, and understanding what they were doing, but I'm human," Cooks said. "I love that dude and helped me lead men in this locker room.

"I'm happy for him. He has a chance to go break that record as the all-time rushing leader. I just got to keep on pushing."

Ingram ranks second all-time for the Saints in rushing yards with 6,007. He needs 89 more yards to surpass Deuce McAllister (6,097) for the top spot in franchise history.

Cooks, 28, could be another name on the move before the Nov. 2 trade deadline. Houston views the pass-catcher a centerpiece to build the offense around in the coming years, but money talks as well.

Houston would likely part ways with Cooks for a high-end draft selection. Perhaps a first-rounder or bust. Cooks, who is due $12.5 million next season, has hope he will remain in Houston to help the team transform its narrative in the coming years.

"I'm all in on this thing," Cooks said. "It'd be pretty special to be a part of something that's turned around. How that looks? I don't know. I have to trust that."

Cooks finished Sunday's outing with a team-high 83 yards off six catches. His 45-yard touchdown reception in the fourth ignited a bit of a comeback from rookie QB Davis Mills to make thing interesting late.

The Texans need leaders in their locker room. At 1-7, the process now is about finding the players that can be cornerstone pieces for the long-term. Houston has one in Cooks, who is highly respected among the coaching staff and front office.

"My job is to come in every single day and be the best teammate I can be. Be the best example I can be." Cooks said. "Just work on my game and continue to work. That's all I know. That's what I'm going to continue to do."

In eight games this season, Cooks has 51 catches for 555 yards and two touchdowns. The Texans will travel to South Beach next Sunday to take on the 1-7 Miami Dolphins.