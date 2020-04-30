State of The Texans
Brandin Cooks plans to bring speed and leadership to the Texans offense

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- For the first time in his career, Brandin Cooks is arriving in an offense where he is not the only vertical threat with the offense. The Houston Texans boast one of the top threats in the game with Will Fuller, V, and Kenny Stills also has the skill set to threaten to take the top off of defenses. 

In the past, Cooks has been that player but now joining the Texans there is plenty of help in that department. Cooks knows he is part of an offense that has multiple threats to put stress on a defense. 

Meeting with the media for the first time since the trade with the Los Angeles Rams, Cooks sees how he can add to the Texans' offense. 

"First off, there's a lot of speed on this offense already," Cooks explained. "Usually I can say that, but you've got guys that are able to blow the top off from every single position in this offense."

Cooks continued on what he can bring, "I think from a bigger standpoint, just a leadership role, just the way that I go about the game and my process, just being a veteran voice in that room with the special guys that are all the way around."

Cooks has been around different teams since arriving in the league in 2014 and played with quarterbacks Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Jared Goff over that stretch. Playing in different systems and learning from some of the best to ever play the game is something Cooks feels he can help add in experience to the Texans' offense. 

"I've been blessed and fortunate to play with such special quarterbacks," Cooks added. "I look forward to just sharing that knowledge that I've learned from them with guys in the locker room."

With a different set of circumstances, Cooks and the rest of the Texans have started their virtual off-season this week preparing for the season. Cooks has been working through a new experience for the off-season. He has been working overtime with both Fuller and Stills to learn the offense. 

"We've been meeting in our Zoom meetings as a team," Cooks continued. "But just on the side texting both of them, two great guys. I played with Kenny my first year in the league. They're doing a great job of just helping me along the way, and I appreciate it."

Cooks arrives to the Texans after having a down season with the Rams in 2019 appearing in 14 games catching 42 passes for 583 yards averaging 13.9 yards a catch with two touchdowns. His 583 yards receiving was a career-low and his yards per catch plus his second-lowest yards per target at 8.1 yards. 

To land Cooks, the Texans sent a 2020 second-round selection (57th overall) for the veteran wide receiver and a 2020 fourth-round selection.

Footballfan55
Footballfan55

Defenses are going to have their hands full when all three of these guys are on the field. It is going to be really hard for them to cover and should lead to some big plays this season for all of these receivers.

