Brandin Cooks' Surprising Review of Rookie QB Davis Mills

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills has impressed wideout Brandin Cooks this week after last week's brutal 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

In the NFL, 2021 has been a tough year for rookie quarterbacks, and Davis Mills of the Houston Texans is no exception.

In three-and-a-half games, he's completed 38 of 67 passing attempts for 357 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions. During this period he's been bulldozed by the likes of Grant Delpit and Haason Reddick and last week, he endured his first-ever NFL shutout when the Texans lost 40-0 at the hands of the merciless Buffalo Bills.

And yet, it seems, Mills' attitude has yet to waver.

"I think he’s been having an awesome week of practice," veteran receiver Brandin Cooks said. "Just the way he’s commanding the offense, his confidence. Not just in the pass game but in the run game as well. He’s continued to go, and that’s what you love about a young guy. That game didn’t faze him. He’s willing to get back to work and get better."

Looking forward, this week represents an excellent opportunity for Mills.

The Texans face a New England Patriots team that, while arguably better than the Texans up until now, is also 1-3 on the season. Like the Texans, they are led by a rookie QB (Mac Jones) and are in somewhat of a rebuilding phase, having churned much of their roster over this preseason in both free agency and the draft.

While there will never be an easy game in the NFL (except perhaps for the Bills last week) this week's is, theoretically, far more winnable for the Texans than Buffalo.

This is a great chance for Mills to take what he's learned from his mistakes last week and put them to good use back in front of a home crowd, especially considering that this is the final week where he's guaranteed a starting job.

Mills needs to prove he can learn and grow, show he can command an NFL offense, and make the decision to start rehabbing Tyrod Taylor in his place as tough as possible.

Oh, and a win in the process wouldn't be a bad idea, either.

