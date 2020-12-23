How About Marvin Lewis As Texans Coach?

Marvin Lewis, the widely-respected former Cincinnati Bengals head coach, has joined the list of Houston Texans candidates - and while he's also generating some NFL-wide interest in his availability, the coming Texans visit, as NFL Network is first to note, will be his first such visit in this cycle of the coaching carousel. is eyeing an NFL return and multiple teams are reportedly interested in his services.

Lewis, 62, is currently the co-defensive coordinator at Arizona State on the staff of Herm Edwards. He posted a 131-122 record during his 16 seasons with the Bengals, great success during his regular seasons that were never quite followed up by over-the-top postseason success.

A year ago, Lewis interviewed for the Dallas Cowboys job that eventually went to Mike McCarthy.

Before taking over the Bengals, Lewis was a dominant force as the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens, helping them to become on of the best units of the era - and a Super Bowl victory.

READ MORE: Source: Houston Texans Behind-The-Scenes Push For Hiring From Bills - 'The Spider And The Web'

READ MORE: Source Reveals 'Narrow' Problem With Houston Texans GM Search

In-house, the Texans continue to deal with some "who's-in-charge?'' issues as chairman Cal McNair, seeking to replace the ousted GM/coach Bill O'Brien, is relying on, in part, interim GM Jack Easterby as an advisor. As TexansDaily.com has reported, there is a "narrowness'' to the way the Texans' search firm, Korn Ferry, generally makes its recommendations. And on Wednesday, TexansDaily.com broke the story of the influence of agent Bob LaMonte, who will naturally work to push his clients into the two vacant spots - but who also represents Easterby, creating the danger of self-serving actions atop the organization.