BREAKING: Texans Keeping Easterby, Says Apologetic McNair

Is Jack Easterby's time with the Houston Texans nearly up? Owner Cal McNair Has Your Answer

In the end, while we in the audience understandably likes to think our favorite franchise "belongs to us,'' it actually belongs to the person who owns it. And a determination on Jack Easterby's job security has been been issued by the one Houston Texans person who gets a vote.

Well, maybe it's the two people. If you count the powerful Easterby himself.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, in a new interview with team owner Cal McNair, asked if the Texans executive vice president of football operations Easterby would be fired.

McNair said, “No.”

McClain then asked if Easterby would be resigning.

McNair said, “No, not that I know of."

McNair is aware of the "scrutiny'' on Easterby. That is good news.

McNair thinks the scrutiny "unjustified.'' That, to Easterby's many critics, is the bad news.

“The scrutiny on Jack is really unjustified," McNair said. "Jack was put into that role (interim GM) the organization needed by me. If missteps were made during that process, we’ll own those within our building. Jack will (return) to the role he was brought here for and what he grew into after he got here.”

Easterby's actual role, however, is rather secretive. He's a "non-football guy'' who has McNair's ear, who was instrumental in the hiring of new GM Nick Caserio (both Caserio and Easterby are represented by the same agent, Bob LaMonte) and who, before and after the 2020 firing of Bill O'Brien, was a right hand to the coach/GM.

Easterby, the former New England Patriots "character coach,'' has rapidly worked his way up the front office ladder in an unorthodox manner, given his lack of football background.

With this prompting an unflattering exposé by Sports Illustrated into Easterby's time in Houston, there has been an increasing number of questions surrounding the level of power he seems to have been granted by McNair.

Star player Deshaun Watson is troubled by the direction of the Easterby-involved front office. Combine this with legendary Texans receiver Andre Johnson coming out against Easterby on Twitter earlier this week, with multiple current and former players supporting his stance, and it came as no surprise to hear speculation of Easterby's potential departure from the team.

"I think it’s a matter of time before Jack Easterby is gone," reporter Peter King said this week. "As for why it hasn’t happened yet, I don’t know the answer."

But now it's not going to happen at all.

So Jack Easterby is going nowhere. Nor, therefore, is the "scrutiny.''

