BREAKING: Texans To Hire Top-Level QB Coach

The longtime quarterbacks coach is expected to join the Houston Texans as QB coach, adding another well-respected name to head coach David Culley's staff.

Finally some good news for the Houston Texans, who are expected to hire current LA Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton for the same role, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Hamilton began his coaching career at his alma mater Howard University, before making the jump to the NFL with stints at the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, and Chicago Bears. Then after three years at Stanford, including one during which he was Andre Luck's quarterbacks coach, he moved back to the NFL as the Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator. During this time he guided Luck to his career year in 2014, as well as two Pro Bowls, and as many AFC South titles, in three years.

"Pep was instrumental in my development as a player in college and the NFL," said Luck back in 2019.

His tenure in Indianapolis was followed by stints at the Cleveland Browns, Michigan, and as head coach of the short-lived XFL's DC Defenders.

In 2020, Hamilton was quarterbacks coach for Anthony Lynn's Chargers, guiding Justin Herbert through an exceptional rookie season, for which he was named PFWA Rookie of the Year.

Who exactly Hamilton will have to work with at quarterback is to be decided, given Deshaun Watson's trade request. Hamilton's hiring could be seen as another attempt to keep Watson in the building by giving him a highly-regarded quarterbacks coach to work with, alongside offensive coordinator Tim Kelly whom he vouched for earlier this year.

Along with Kelly, veteran quarterback Josh McCown is also expected to take up a coaching role. Former Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith is rumored to be heading to Houston as defensive coordinator, while Indianapolis Colts assistant special teams coordinator Frank Ross has been interviewed for the special teams coordinator position.

Newly-appointed head coach David Culley may not have been the sexy hire, however, he is putting together a strong supporting cast, with Hamilton an impressive hire.