BREAKING: 'Humbled' Deshaun Urges Cancellation Of Texans Protest March

Demonstrating yet again that nobody involved in the Houston Texans organization has the pulse of the fan base better than Deshaun Watson, the quarterback - embroiled in a team controversy not of his making - is calling for passionate fans to cancel their scheduled Monday protest march against the idea of trading the star player.

"I’m hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today,'' Watson wrote on Twitter on Monday. "Although I am humbled, I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety. Covid is spreading at a high rate and I don’t want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection."

And indeed, the walk - which was to start at the QB's restaurant Lefty's and then proceed to NRG Stadium - has seen some of the crowd disperse, due to Watson's tweet.

Meanwhile, in a move that might not be coincidental, Houston has flip-flopped on Chiefs coordinator Eric Bieniemy and is interviewing one of Watson's favored head coaching candidates.

Still, other NFL teams are reportedly phoning the Texans to express interest in a trade ... and Houston is reportedly conducting in-house discussions about whether a trade of the team MVP is viable.

"He just wants out'' are a words of a Watson friend to Sports Illustrated, all stemming of course from his concern with the Texans’ organizational direction - and management's fib about its plan to include the locker-room leader Watson in the team’s hiring process for a new coach and general manager.

Further comes an ESPN report from Adam Schefter suggesting that Watson has "played his last snap'' in Houston.

At 11 a.m., fans were to express their displeasure at the Jack Easterby-led decision-making by an organization foolish enough to turn its back on Watson.

Some have now dispersed, in an act of common sense.

They have done so at the urging of Watson, in his act of common sense.

Now we await the Houston Texans organization's attempt to catch up with its players and its fans ... in an act of common sense.