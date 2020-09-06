SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeHouston TexansPlayersNewsTexansDaily+
Search

BREAKING: Clowney To Titans - And What It Means To Texans

Mike Fisher

The much-traveled Jadeveon Clowney is "packing'' again, having finally decided on a new time.

Clowney, the former No. 1 overall NFL pick - of the Houston Texans, of course - has chosen a Houston rival, the Tennessee Titans, as his new employer, he tells Josina Anderson.

"It came down to familiarity over economics,” Clowney told Anderson. “Packing now to head there in morning.”

The New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks had been mentioned as potential destinations for the talented but erratic Clowney, who played in Seattle last year.

Clowney at one point wanted to "break the bank'' for defensive ends, meaning a $20 million APY salary. That surely didn't happen here. He also reportedly wanted to sign only after skipping training camp; that did happen here.

In fact, by signing with the Titans, he actually gets out of training camp while getting an extra day to prepare, as Tennessee's opener is on Monday night, September 14, against the Denver Broncos.

On paper, Clowney - despite recording just three sacks last season - is a problem. Once upon a time, he was also Houston's problem ... even while he was a Texan.

Now he's a Houston problem in a different way, as the Texans oppose the Titans twice in 2020 - on October 18 and again on January 3, in the final game of the regular season. There could be a lot riding on that outcome ... and therefore a lot riding on Laremy Tunsil and company being able to deal with the "problem'' that is Jadeveon Clowney.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Tearful Texans QB Deshaun Watson On His Contract - And His Legacy

An emotional Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks to the media about his new contract, showing exactly why Houston is so keen to keep him in the building - and the city

Anthony R Wood

NFL Houston Texans Cutdown Tracker: The Official Cuts To 53

NFL Houston Texans Cutdown Tracker: The Official Cuts To 53

Mike Fisher

Houston Texans Most Surprising Cut: Angelo Blackson

The Houston Texans have caught many by surprise by cutting defensive lineman Angelo Blackson on Saturday, ahead of this week's NFL kickoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Anthony R Wood

Former Texans Pro Bowler Lamar Miller Cut By Patriots

Former Houston Texans Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller has been cut by the New England Patriots.

Anthony R Wood

Changing Of Guard (And Elsewhere) As Houston Texans Cut Mancz

NFL Cutdown Day: Changing Of Guard (And Elsewhere) As Houston Texans Cut Backup O-Lineman Greg Mancz

Mike Fisher

Deshaun Watson Statement: 'Honored, Humbled & Home' With Houston Texans

QB Deshaun Watson - a headliner due to his gigantic new contract - is honored, humbled and feels at home with the Houston Texans.

jadateague

Texans Deshaun Deal: $177.54 Mil & A 'To-Do List' Success

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has set a record-breaking $177.54 million extension tying him to the franchise through 2025 - And giving this franchise a feeling of 'to-do list' satisfaction

Anthony R Wood

Texans QB Watson Gets 'Mahomes Money' in Extension

The Texans reportedly came to an agreement with quarterback Deshaun Watson on a $160 million, four-year extension.

Matt Galatzan

Texans & AFC South: Each Team's Biggest Do-Or-Die Game

Houston Texans & AFC South: Each Team's Biggest Do-Or-Die Game In The 2020 NFL Season

Mike Fisher

Justin Reid Wins Texans 'Spirit of the Bull' Award

Houston Texans Safety Justin Reid wins 10th annual Spirit of the Bull award for his actions in the community

jadateague