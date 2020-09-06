BREAKING: Clowney To Titans - And What It Means To Texans

The much-traveled Jadeveon Clowney is "packing'' again, having finally decided on a new time.

Clowney, the former No. 1 overall NFL pick - of the Houston Texans, of course - has chosen a Houston rival, the Tennessee Titans, as his new employer, he tells Josina Anderson.

"It came down to familiarity over economics,” Clowney told Anderson. “Packing now to head there in morning.”

The New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks had been mentioned as potential destinations for the talented but erratic Clowney, who played in Seattle last year.

Clowney at one point wanted to "break the bank'' for defensive ends, meaning a $20 million APY salary. That surely didn't happen here. He also reportedly wanted to sign only after skipping training camp; that did happen here.

In fact, by signing with the Titans, he actually gets out of training camp while getting an extra day to prepare, as Tennessee's opener is on Monday night, September 14, against the Denver Broncos.

On paper, Clowney - despite recording just three sacks last season - is a problem. Once upon a time, he was also Houston's problem ... even while he was a Texan.

Now he's a Houston problem in a different way, as the Texans oppose the Titans twice in 2020 - on October 18 and again on January 3, in the final game of the regular season. There could be a lot riding on that outcome ... and therefore a lot riding on Laremy Tunsil and company being able to deal with the "problem'' that is Jadeveon Clowney.